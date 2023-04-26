Florence Pugh’s Grandma Granzo Pat Told Chris Pine She’s More Famous Than Him

Florence Pugh is one of Hollywood’s hottest up-and-coming actors. With recent roles in high-profile films such as Don’t Worry Darling and Black Widow, Pugh has earned acclaim far and wide. While Pugh is becoming accustomed to the perils and pitfalls of fame, she can count on plenty of support from her large, loving family. One of her biggest supporters is her grandmother, whom she refers to as Granzo Pat. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Pugh opened up about her hilarious grandmother, revealing that the older woman taunted Pugh’s co-star, Chris Pine, at a recent film industry event.

What is Florence Pugh best known for?

Pugh has earned a reputation for versatility, with roles in everything from action movies to horror cult classics. Her role in Black Widow helped her star to rise even higher, and with Pugh set to film even more Marvel projects in the future, it’s likely that the actor hasn’t seen the last of action movie roles. Even as she has increased her star power with parts in big-budget movies, Pugh has consistently worked in independent dramas as well – most recently, in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Harry Styles.

Florence Pugh opened up about her grandmother taunting Chris Pine

Pugh might be a big Hollywood star, but she’s remained humble and low-key. She also has a deep love for her family, and travels with them whenever she can. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Pugh told a hilarious story about her grandmother, known to the family as Granzo Pat. “She’s now so famous that people are gifting her things. I went to Ireland and someone came and gave her a gift, and when she received it, months later she goes, ‘You must – you must give me the address of that person,” Pugh recounted. “And I was like, ‘Which person are you talking about?’ And she goes, ‘The person that gave me that beautiful handbag. I need to write her a thank you note.’ And I was like, ‘Granny, I have no clue who that is.'”

Pugh also talked about the memorable instance when her grandmother joined her at the Venice Film Festival, recalling how Granzo Pat approached Chris Pine to taunt him. “She kept on going up to Chris Pine and being like, ‘I’m more famous than you,'” Pugh said.

What else has Florence Pugh shared about her grandmother?

It’s obvious that Pugh loves telling stories about her grandmother. She also loves sharing stories and pictures of her grandmother on social media, taking to Instagram in September 2022 to tell her followers about how Granzo Pat was able to join her at the Venice Film Festival to begin with. According to People, Pugh wrote “A few months ago my Granzo Pat said she hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much travelling the older she gets…She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way.”

Pugh went on to detail how her grandmother ended up renewing her passport after all so she could join her granddaughter at the Venice Film Festival. “Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet,” Pugh wrote. “She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable. Granzo Pat is remarkable.”