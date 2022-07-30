‘Flowers in the Attic’: Where to Watch the Original Lifetime Movie

Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is the juicy, twisted tale of the Foxworth family. The four-part miniseries focuses on Olivia Foxworth (Jemima Rooper), a smart, independent young woman who marries the controlling, abusive Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons). She is completely unprepared for life at Foxworth Hall, which is an ever-worsening nightmare. Gradually, Olivia resorts to unspeakable acts as her life spins out of control and her family falls apart around her.

After watching the last episode in the series, which airs July 30, you may want to revisit Lifetime’s other movies in the Flowers in the Attic series, which focus on the lives of Olivia’s daughter and grandchildren and how they are affected by the Foxworth family’s sinister secrets.

‘Flowers in the Attic’ aired in 2014

Lifetime first visited Foxworth Hall in 2014’s Flowers in the Attic, which is based on V.C. Andrews’ 1979 novel of the same name. It stars Ellen Burstyn as Olivia (though she’s known only as Grandmother in the movie). Heather Graham plays Olivia’s daughter Corrine. Kiernan Shipka and Mason Dye play Corrine’s two eldest children, Cathy and Christopher.

Flowers in the Attic is available to stream through Lifetime Movie Club, which costs $4.99 per month. It’s available as a standalone subscription or as a Prime Video add-on channel. If Lifetime is part of your cable or streaming TV package, you can stream the movie on the network’s website. It’s also available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

For another take on the gothic saga of the Dollanganger children, check out the 1987 film version of Flowers in the Attic. It stars Louise Fletcher as Olivia, Victoria Tennant as Corrine, and Kristy Swanson as Cathy. You can stream it on Prime Video and Tubi.

Lifetime Movie Club subscribers can also stream the three ‘Flowers in the Attic’ sequels

Andrews wrote three sequels to Flowers in the Attic: Petals on the Wind, If There Be Thorns, and Seeds of Yesterday. Lifetime also adapted those books into films. All three are streaming on Lifetime Movie Club and on the Lifetime website.

Petals on the Wind aired in 2014. Burstyn and Graham reprised their roles as Olivia and Corrine, and Rose McIver and Wyatt Nash took over as older versions of Cathy and Christopher.

If There Be Thorns and Seeds of Yesterday both aired in 2015. Rachael Carpani and Jason Lewis played Cathy and Christopher in these two movies.

Other V.C. Andrews movies from Lifetime

Andrews is best known for her Dollanganger family series. But she (or her ghostwriter Andrew Neidermann, who continued her work after her death in 1986) wrote many other books. A number of those have also been turned into Lifetime movies.

The Casteel family series consists of five movies, which all aired in 2019: Heaven, Dark Angel, Fallen Hearts, Gates of Paradise, and Web of Dreams. Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters, and Hidden Jewel are based on the Landry family series and aired in 2021. A version of the stand-alone novel My Sweet Audrina aired in 2016. All are streaming with Lifetime Movie Club.

Lifetime is also working on movie versions of the books in the Cutler family series, including Dawn and Secrets of the Morning. Lifetime has not yet announced an air date for those films.

