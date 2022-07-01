Food Network Host Katie Lee Biegel’s Cheesy and Crunchy Cheesesteak Skillet Pizza

Take pizza night to another level with Food Network host Katie Lee Biegel’s skillet pizza recipe. The co-host of The Kitchen brings together the gooey deliciousness of cheesesteak with a crunchy pizza crust for an unforgettable meal.

Katie Lee Biegel | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Biegel’s skillet creation is the best of two dishes

The chef’s pizza night feast brings together two beloved handheld foods: cheesesteak and pizza.

Her recipe calls for olive oil, thinly sliced onion and green pepper, chopped fresh garlic, shaved sirloin steak, shredded mozzarella and provolone cheeses, pizza dough and, optionally, chopped banana peppers.

“When I was a kid,” Biegel says in the Food Network video, below, for this recipe, “my mom and I when we’d go shopping at the mall, there was a cheesesteak place at the mall and I always wanted to get a cheesesteak sandwich. That was my big treat. And I love pizza, so I thought why not combine the two?”

Find the complete recipe, video, and reviews on Food Network’s site.

Katie Lee Biegel’s skillet pizza is delicious and fun to make

Biegel put together this recipe on an episode of The Kitchen starting by oiling her cast-iron skillet and stretching a ball of pizza dough out on it.

“You can buy your pizza dough, go right to the pizza place you like, and ask to buy their dough,” Biegel says. Or, ready-made pizza dough can be purchased at most grocery stores “in the freezer department; just let it thaw and rest at room temperature.”

On a griddle, Biegel starts sauteing the garlic, onions, and peppers, and cooking as well the thinly sliced steak. She notes that “if you want to do this and only dirty one dish, you can cook your steak and the peppers in the iron skillet and then wipe it out and do it.”

The steak and veggies don’t have to be cooked all the way through, the chef adds, because it’s going to continue cooking once it’s placed in the oven.

The peppers and onions are placed on the dough, followed by the cooked beef. “It’s a sauceless pizza,” Biegel points out, as she spoons the items into the pan. “You could serve it with a dipping sauce if you like.”

She finishes it off by sprinkling the cheeses all over the meat and it’s ready to go in a 450-degree F oven for about 20 minutes.

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza, today on #TheKitchen @foodnetwork ??? Linked the recipe in my story @ 18 Label Studios https://t.co/G9PRkJ61W2 — Katie Lee (@KatieLeeKitchen) February 15, 2020

Reviewers enjoyed Biegel’s crunchy, cheesy mash-up

Apparently, there isn’t much to dislike about the joining of a cheese-smothered cheesesteak with crispy pizza dough, as far as Food Network reviewers were concerned.

“Seriously amazing! I will be making this again! Wish I could add a picture!,” one home cook wrote.

Another person said, “Saw this being made on The Kitchen this past weekend and had to try it! It was so delicious. Will definitely make it a weeknight staple!”

Lastly, a reviewer noted the best part of the dish was “the edge of the crust which got very crunchy due to using a cast iron pan. Soooooooo very delicious and easy.”

RELATED: Katie Lee Biegel’s Spicy Lobster Pasta Is Elegance with Heat