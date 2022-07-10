Food Network Stars’ Unique S’mores Recipes

Although s’mores can be enjoyed any time of year, many foodies consider the gooey chocolaty snack one of summer’s best treats, right up there with lemonade, hot dogs, and hamburgers.

Here are some spins on the sweet melty delight from a few of Food Network’s on-air personalities.

Food Network chefs take part in an on-stage chat in 2018 | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.

Sunny Anderson’s Indoor S’mores

The co-host of The Kitchen presents her Indoor S’mores that don’t require any time over a fire or in an oven. With layers of chocolate pudding, marshmallows with whipped topping, and cinnamon graham crackers with shredded chocolate, Anderson’s cold s’mores are refrigerated for four hours to set.

Reviewers ate up Anderson’s unique s’mores. One home cook wrote on Food Network’s site: “I made this dessert at least 3 times last summer. My grandkids love it! I’ll be making this again. If you like s’mores give this recipe a try.” Another added, “I made this for my non cake loving, marshmallow loving son’s birthday. Everyone loved it. The graham crackers soften and it is an easy, tasty spin on bread pudding.”

Lastly, one person made the chef’s s’mores and reported a marriage proposal was the result: “Sunny, I officially bow to you! Except for the part when I fed our electrician a small bite and he asked if I’d marry him—in front of my husband! Seriously, it’s that good! And kids? Off. The. Hook.”

Giada De Laurentiis’ Frozen S’mores

On her website Giadzy, the culinary personality revealed the secret ingredient in her fun spin on conventional s’mores: “The one way to make s’mores even better: ice cream! Mixing super toasty marshmallows and mini chocolate chips into vanilla ice cream makes this one of the tastiest sweet summer bites out there.”

And only four ingredients are needed: mini-marshmallows, vanilla ice cream, mini chocolate chips, and graham crackers. The marshmallows are broiled quickly for 30 seconds. They’re then combined with the other ingredients and frozen for a couple of hours.

Valerie Bertinelli’s Chocolate Peanut Butter S’mores Bars

No campfire? No problem. Celebrity chef and host of Valerie’s Home Cooking, Valerie Bertinelli, has a recipe for Chocolate Peanut Butter S’mores Bars complete with all the elements of the classic campfire dessert. Instead of making gooey s’mores over the open flames of a campfire, Bertinelli brings them inside to the kitchen where she makes these nutty treats in the oven.

One reviewer on Food Network’s site said, “This came out excellent! Simple to make, a little messy but so worth it! Great way to have the s’mores flavor for a party or picnic!”

Ree Drummond’s Grilled Sheet Pan S’mores

With graham crackers, chocolate spread, marshmallows and marshmallow cream, caramel chips, bittersweet chocolate chips, and toffee bits, The Pioneer Woman star prepares these Grilled S’mores on a sheet pan and then cooks them up on an outdoor grill.

They’re grilled for 25 minutes and then ready to enjoy!

There’s no reason not to indulge in s’mores this summer with all these variations on the irresistible snack. Try one — or all of them — for guaranteed crowd-pleasing treats.

RELATED: Giada De Laurentiis Goes Full-On Scrumptious With This S’mores Brownies Recipe