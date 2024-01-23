Following the success of 'Fool Me Once,' Netflix is moving forward with two more adaptations of Harlan Coben books.

Netflix’s library of Harlan Coben adaptations is growing. Following the success of Fool Me Once, the streamer is planning two more series based on books by the best-selling author.

‘Fool Me Once’ hits the Netflix top 10

‘Fool Me Once’ | Matt Squire/Netflix

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once dropped on Netflix on Jan. 1. The show, which stars Michelle Keegan and Richard Armitage, quickly climbed to the top of Netflix’s list of most-watched shows, totaling 61 million views globally in the first two weeks after its release. It’s based a 2016 book by Coben.

Fool Me Once follows Maya (Keegan), a widow struggling in the aftermath of the murder of her husband Joe (Armitage). But not everything is as it seems in the twisty thriller, especially once Maya sees a man who looks like Joe on her nanny cam.

While Fool Me Once has proven popular with Netflix users, there’s no indication that the show will be getting a season 2. It’s billed as a limited series and the end (which we won’t spoil) is definitive. However, fans can look forward to similar mysteries thanks to Netflix’s ongoing partnership with Coben.

Netflix to adapt ‘Missing You’ and ‘Run Away’

On Jan. 22, Netflix announced that it was moving forward with adaptations of two more Coben novels: Missing You and Run Away.

Missing You focuses on Detective Kat Donovan. Eleven years ago, her fiancé Josh disappeared without a trace. But when she’s swiping profiles on a dating app, Kat suddenly sees Josh’s face. His reappearance forces her to revisit the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past. Missing You will begin filming in the spring of 2024 in the U.K. No cast has been announced.

Run Away follows Simon, a man who once had the perfect life. He had a loving wife and children, a great job, and a beautiful home. Then, his eldest daughter, Paige, ran away, and everything fell apart. Now, Simon has found his daughter and has a chance to bring her home. But Paige is strung out on drugs in a city park. She’s also not alone. Simon’s efforts to reach Paige lead to an argument that ends with shocking violence. Simon’s world is shattered again, and he is led into a dangerous underworld, where discovers deep secrets could tear his family apart forever. Fool Me Once writer Danny Brocklehurst will pen the screenplay for Run Away.

What other Harlan Coben shows are on Netflix?

Richard Armitage in ‘Stay Close’ | James Stack

Fool Me Once is just the latest collaboration between Coben and Netflix. Seven other series based on Coben’s work have already been produced.

The first, Safe, was released in 2018. Unlike his other partnerships with Netflix, this show was created by Coben but is not based on one of his books. It stars Michael C. Hall as a widowed doctor searching for his missing teen daughter.

The Stranger (2020) stars Armitage as a suburban dad who is approached by a mysterious woman. The stranger reveals disturbing information about his wife, who soon goes missing.

The Woods (2020) is a Polish-language adaptation of Coben’s 2007 book of the same name. It’s about a group of people haunted by the tragic murder of two kids at a summer camp decades earlier.

The Innocent (2021) follows a man who is released from prison after serving time for accidentally killing a man in a bar fight. But his past won’t stay buried, as he discovers in this eight-episode Spanish series.

Gone for Good (2021) is a French adaptation of one of Coben’s books. A man named Guillaume must confront his painful past when his girlfriend mysteriously disappears.

Stay Close (2021) focuses on the interconnected lives of four people, each of whom is concealing dark secrets from those closest to them. Armitage also stars in this series, along with Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Sarah Parish.

Hold Tight (2022), Netflix’s second Polish-language Coben series, focuses on the disappearance of a teenage boy, which leads to the unraveling of the tight-knit, affluent suburban community where he lived.

