Does the world need another series about young adults having the best summer of their life? Maybe not. But Prime Video‘s bingeable eight-episode series, Forever Summer: Hamptons goes beyond the cliché of a (wealthy) hot girl summer in a series that slides beneath the surface of bonfire make-outs and tequila shots.

Pitched as Bravo’s Summer House meets Laguna Beach, Forever Summer: Hamptons follows a group of 20-somethings from various socioeconomic backgrounds who work and play alongside peers from the city (aka “Citiodiots”) who spend their summers in the Hamptons.

What is ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ about?

According to a press release, Forever Summer: Hamptons has all the makings of a drama-fueled, fun series that appeals to anyone looking for a little escape this summer.

“Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.”

‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ – a tale of 2 summers

Locals and city cast members said they had a very different experience filming the series. Hamptons native Avery Solomon said her experience definitely differed from New York City-based Ilan Luttway. “I think we had two very different experiences,” she explained on the Paltrocast podcast. “Just because I was so used to the area already. And I kind of know the in’s and out’s. And then we have Ilan, who is from the city.”

“Yeah, I was born and raised in the city,” Luttway said. “But I also have my first cousins were born and raised in the Hamptons. So I’ve been going out there since I was born.” He added that this was his first summer living in the area, which he described as “super unique” and “beautiful.”

Emelye Ender described her upbringing in the Hamptons as being in a tight-knit circle. Also, the youngest cast member, Habtamu “Habs” Coulter, who is from Sag Harbor faced his first year of college on season 1. According to his bio, “He is 19 years old and was born in Ethiopia. He was adopted when he was four and has been living as a Hamptons local since.”

‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ cast share their highlights

Coulter said the highlight of filming was showing the organic friendships and how they formed. The cast also loved filming the parties they threw thought the summer. “We had a great event at the end of the summer,” Ender recalled. “We had a huge lobster bake where it was kind of sad. Because it was the end of our season together. And I feel like at that point we were all just one big family. So it was a really great experience.”

Luttway ended up house sitting for family friends during the summer. So he loved getting the chance to live alone and have time to himself – not to mention the parties. Luttway also teased plenty of drama this season, which often goes down during the parties.

Celebrating love and relationships in all forms, both new series are seriously addictive and wildly entertaining … and who doesn’t want a new Laguna Beach, Siesta Key, Summer House in their life?!

Forever Summer: Hamptons begins streaming July 15 on Prime Video.

