Where Is Former Morning Show Anchor Matt Lauer Now?

For years, fans could count on insightful interviews and cutting-edge coverage from NBC News anchor Matt Lauer. As one of the primary hosts of the iconic morning program Today, he was often the host tapped for major celebrity interviews and the most shocking news stories. However, in 2017, Lauer became the story when he was hit with sexual assault allegations. Eventually, NBC terminated the disgraced anchor’s Today contract, but that wasn’t the end of the drama. And these days, many are curious about where Matt Lauer is now.

When did Matt Lauer leave NBC’s ‘Today’?

Matt Lauer in 2017 | Noam Galai/WireImage

In late 2017, Matt Lauer was one of the biggest names in the news industry, with a legendary career that included a gig hosting the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

However, on November 27 that year, People reported that an NBC employee had filed a sexual conduct complaint against Lauer. Following an internal investigation, and just two days after the suit was filed, NBC fired Lauer from Today.

Over the days, months, and years that followed, other complaints surfaced, including several from former colleagues alleging inappropriate behavior dating back years.

Lauer vehemently denied the allegations. “I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period.” However, Lauer admitted, “Because of my infidelity, I have brought more pain and embarrassment to my family than most people can ever begin to understand. They’ve been through hell.”

What is Matt Lauer doing now?

#MattLauer has a few people who still like him… his kids. https://t.co/vSxgWDWalS — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) December 1, 2022

For several years, the only glimpses of Matt Lauer that the public has seen are brief clips in TikTok videos posted by his daughter, Romy Lauer.

Fans had mixed reactions to the videos, and despite rumors that the former anchor was considering a return to television, nothing concrete has surfaced. It might be many more years before Lauer is ready to return to the spotlight, according to a recent report from People.

The report notes that Lauer has “kind of withdrawn from several friendships in the last year,” partially due to his former co-worker Katie Couric’s new book, Going There, which doesn’t discuss Lauer in a positive light.

“His level of trust has just diminished with a lot of people he considered friends, and much of that was because of Katie’s book and because talking to people from his past is painful,” a source told People.

The source also noted that in the wake of his divorce from his wife, Annette Roque, Lauer is still focusing on his family, including his two older children, who are attending college, and his youngest, who is in high school.

Reportedly, Lauer is “not working” as he still tries to navigate his way forward after the celebrity scandal.

More claims emerged after his wife filed for divorce

A former NBC News employee is accusing #MattLauer of rape.

The former anchor says, they did have sex, but it was consensual.@CNN's Chief Media Correspondent @BrianStelter joined @LynnSmithTV to talk about these new bombshell allegations pic.twitter.com/TjgX8KZkNY — Lynn Smith (@LynnSmithTV) October 9, 2019

In 2019, almost two years after the scandal began making headlines, Matt Lauer’s wife filed for divorce. However, for the former anchor, the worst was yet to come, with more distressing allegations coming to light that year.

Although it focused on the disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein, Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book, Catch and Kill, included juicy details about Lauer. It detailed the story of Brooke Nevils, the first alleged victim to file a complaint against him.

The book seemed to shut the door on Lauer’s news career for good. The veteran anchor retreated further into the background, rarely making public appearances and choosing to focus on his children.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.