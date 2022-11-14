Former Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Discovered an Ancient Roman Site and Invented a New Metal Detector as an Amateur Archaeologist

What does a rock star do once they retire? If you’re Bill Wyman, you pursue your passion for archaeology. The former Rolling Stones bass player is an amateur archaeologist. He’s discovered Roman artifacts, designed a metal detector, and written a book on the subject.

Bill Wyman’s time with the Rolling Stones

All the Rolling Stones family would like to wish @bill_wyman a wonderful birthday!

Happy 80th birthday to you Bill! pic.twitter.com/LdR2qcmVFu — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 24, 2016

Wyman played with the Rolling Stones from 1962 to 1993 and left the band to pursue his own musical projects. Playing with the Stones, there was always such a lot of pressure,” he told the Telegraph in 2008. “The next album or single always had to be the best or sell more.”

The musician said that he and the rest of the band members had “a really nice divorce” and have remained friends over the years. Wyman has joined the Stones onstage a handful of times over the years but is primarily focused on his interest in archaeology.

Bill Wyman’s amateur archaeology career

According to Wyman’s website, the bass player is “a lifelong avid metal detectorist” and has a “significant number of discoveries to his name.” He has uncovered many Roman and Medieval coins, flint tools, and fossils. He even wrote a book about his research.

Bill Wyman’s Treasure Island: Britain’s History Uncovered was published in 2005 and covers some of the most important and interesting archaeological discoveries made in the United Kingdom over the years.

Wyman’s contributions to the field of archaeology don’t end there. The musician also designed a new type of metal detector. The lightweight metal detector and simple controls can be used by children, encouraging a new generation to take up amateur archaeology. The metal detector also boasts a special beach setting and a mode that can tell a user whether the item picked up by the detector is worth digging up.

From a restaurant to books to photography, Bill Wyman does it all

Archaeology isn’t the only pursuit Wyman has been working on post-Rolling Stones. He has continued making music, solo and with his new band, Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings. Wyman has also authored a series of books about his time with the Rolling Stones, partly based on the journals he has kept since he was a child during WWII.

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman at his photography exhibition in 2011 | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Wyman also ran Sticky Fingers, a London-based restaurant. Sticky Fingers, named after a Rolling Stones song, opened in 1989 and was decorated with Stones memorabilia. Sadly, the restaurant closed permanently in 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bass player has exhibited collections of his photographs in St Paul de Vence and London’s Rook & Raven Gallery. Despite leaving the Rolling Stones, it looks like Wyman is busier than ever.

“My life is very, very full, so I’ve got no time to miss playing in a band,” Wyman said of his life today. “But it’s good to see they’re still doing it.”

RELATED: Keith Richards Described 1 of the Easiest Decisions the Rolling Stones Ever Made