Former Royal Butler Revealed What Happened When Things Were Wrong or Late While Working for the Future King Charles III

A former royal butler dished on some of the experiences he shared with the royal family while working for the then-future King Charles III.

While working on Charles’ staff, Grant Harrold noticed a surprising response when things were late or went wrong. He also shared what happened when he was still new, and the then-prince saw him hide in a cupboard in a panic.

Former royal butler revealed he once hid from Charles and Camilla in a panic

Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Slingo he worked for Charles for seven years, and things didn’t always go according to plan. For example, he wasn’t sure what to do when he encountered the then-prince with the future-Queen Camilla.

“I remember one time I bumped into the Prince and the Duchess in Scotland, I was quite new at the time, and I didn’t know the protocol for when you see them … so I panicked …,” he revealed. “I ended up diving into a cupboard.”

“They saw me go into the cupboard and stood outside, [and] eventually they asked if I was going to come out,” he went on. The royal couple saw him leave his hiding spot, but he pretended it was just a mistake.

“They laughed it off and had a good giggle about that,” he shared, “but it showed me how relaxed it was …”

He came away from the “really nice” experience with a new understanding of the royals.

Former royal butler said it ‘wasn’t truly a problem’ when things went off track while working for King Charles III

While Harrold was working for the royal family, he “never ever, ever, had a cross word” from them. “They were amazing,” he declared.

Of course, not every day was perfect. And he acknowledged that even a well-managed institution like the royal family could face hiccups. “Things do go wrong, [and] things can be late,” he said (per Slingo).

“If something was late or there was a hold up, it would affect their diaries, they would always plan out what they’re doing, so it could mess up their whole day,” he explained. “You’re always keeping on track, so it doesn’t happen …”

“But if it does, it wasn’t truly a problem,” he concluded, adding, “I don’t remember messing anything up badly …”

Former royal butler revealed the most challenging and the most rewarding parts of working for King Charles III

Like most others, Harrold said his job as a royal butler had pros and cons. And he said the thing he enjoyed most about being part of the staff was being around the royal family.

“If the line of succession does happen and both Charles and William get to become kings, there’s not a lot of people who can say they looked after three monarchs,” Harrold shared with Slingo. “I feel very proud to have done that, to have looked after them and to have known them.”

As for what he found most challenging, that was nerves. He said, “Can you imagine? I was 25 when I first met [Charles] and 26 when I first met [Queen Elizabeth II] …”

