Former Royal Butler Reveals What Kate Middleton Was Really Like in Private

A former royal butler revealed what it was like working for Prince William and Kate Middleton. Here’s what he said about the Princess of Wales and how she behaves behind closed doors.

A former royal butler interacted with Kate Middleton before she was ‘really known’

Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for King Charles for seven years as part of the household staff. Speaking to Onlinecasino.ca, Harrold opened up about his interactions with Kate Middleton before she married Prince William.

“William was an absolute gentleman. I got on with them so well, they were amazing,” Harrold said of his relationships with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He shared a sweet memory from a birthday party where Kate, in a relatable moment, had no one to talk to. “What used to make me smile back in those days, there was an event – Prince Charles’ 60th birthday or something – and she was there in the room and I remember nobody was talking to Kate, William wasn’t there at that point and she was just kind of standing there. She wasn’t really known,” Harrold said. “So I went over and started chatting away to her and I thought to myself recently, can you imagine putting her in the middle of a room now, she’d be mobbed. She was great, so I went to chat to her and William came over.”

The former royal butler revealed what Kate Middleton was really like

The former royal butler explained that he was so close to the royals that it was like they were his own family. Grant Harrold got to know the real Kate Middleton, and he explained what she was like behind closed doors.

“With Kate, she was just fun to be around,” said Harrold. “The thing I remember is, she was quite caring, asking how I was, how my family were. In parts of conversations we’d be giggling and laughing.”

He added, “I was very much allowed to be part of that and feel lucky I was allowed to be there and be part of that. They were obviously comfortable with me being around.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are ready to be king and queen, says body language expert

Kate Middleton might have once been too shy or aloof to talk to anyone at a birthday party, but she has come a long way since then. Body language expert Darren Stanton, a former police officer known as the “Human Lie Detector,” said the Princess of Wales has demonstrated that she is ready to be queen.

Stanton analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s gestures and interactions on Remembrance Sunday. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he said the royal couple appeared more confident than ever.

“We once again also saw how Prince William and Kate can both operate as a complete unit together or act independently with confidence – confident in each other’s ability to conduct themselves in representation of the king,” Stanton said. “It’s clear they do not intend to be Royals that will not be accessible to their subjects and even more so when William becomes king.”

The expert added that Kate and William could successfully fill the roles of king and queen “tomorrow.” “It’s taken many years with Kate and William to reach this level of confidence and skill – technically they could perform the tasks of king and queen tomorrow and their experience in the last few years has demonstrated that.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

