Former Royal Employee Reveals What King Charles Was Really Like as Boss

For years staffers have spoken about how now-King Charles III wasn’t the easiest royal family member to work for when he was still the Prince of Wales.

From his strict bathing rules to traveling with his own toilet seat, there are plenty of stories out there detailing some strange and outrageous demands. Now someone who worked for him every day as his personal butler is revealing what the now-king was like as a boss.

King Charles III unveils a plaque during his visit to The Royal National College for the Blind | Jacob King – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Staffers had this nickname for Charles when he was the Prince of Wales

Over the years staffers have complained about how Charles doesn’t do anything for himself. Therefore, his employees are expected to do everything for him including helping him get dressed and squeezing toothpaste onto his toothbrush. Because of that, some of his employees used to call him “the pampered prince.”

In the Amazon documentary Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell explained: “The [former] Prince of Wales has grown up in such a privileged lifestyle that he doesn’t have the mechanics to choose for himself anymore. Absolutely everything is done for him.”

Burrell also claimed that “on one occasion, he rang me from his library and he said, ‘Oh Paul, a letter from the queen seems to have fallen into my wastepaper bin. Would you pick it out?’”

Harrold describes his old boss differently

However, Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles from 2004 to 2011 has described the now-King Charles quite differently.

Speaking on behalf of OnlineCasino.ca, Harrold said Charles is a “calm and collected” person. And according to Harrold as a boss, Charles was “very polite and very chilled.”

He added: “I feel really proud that I’ve got to know and worked for a man that is now the king … I think the nice thing, the positive, a lot of the staff have stayed. A lot of them don’t leave, they don’t move on. I think I’m one of the few or one of the only ones who is a former butler that’s gone.”

Today, Harrold works as a British etiquette expert.

What Charles gave to his employees for Christmas

King Charles III meets Santa Claus as he attends a reception at St. James’s Palace | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The former royal butler stated that Chares really enjoyed the Christmas holiday as did the rest of his family telling Slingo: “I’m pleased to say there were no scrooges … They are all Christmas-oriented from what I saw.”

Harrold also shared what kind of presents Charles would give him and other staff members around Christmastime.

“I used to get gifts from King Charles, and he once gave me China cups and beautiful glass tumblers,” Harrold remembered. “He used to give all sorts of things, like one year I got a tin of salmon. It was funny little things, but maybe something where he’d thought Grant may like that.”