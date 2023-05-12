Former Royal Family Employee Claims ‘Subtle Changes’ Will Continue Throughout King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Reign

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ reign as king and queen consort of the United Kingdom has just begun. The couple was coronated on May 6, 2023. However, a former royal family employee claims “subtle changes” implemented shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022 will continue as the monarchy shifts direction. What can royal watchers expect?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation | Leon Neal/Getty Images

A metamorphosis is on the way for King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles

As King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles settle into their new roles, they can anticipate many significant changes as their reign evolves. The couple, who hit the ground running in their jobs beginning in September 2022, added even more tasks to their already growing portfolio of work.

However, a former royal family employee predicts significant changes for the king and queen consort moving forward. Julian Payne, communications secretary to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall from 2016 to 2021, shared his remarks with The Times.

The former royal employee wrote, “While the coronation is the symbolic start of his reign, the King has been in the role for almost eight months already. From looking back over that period, it is clear that while things have changed a great deal since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in many ways, they have stayed the same.”

He continued, “In a sense, this is at the heart of the way the monarchy operates – continuity rooted in duty and service to the nation, but all the time with subtle changes taking place to ensure the institution can continue to play a central role in public life.”

Payne believes these adjustments “began happening almost immediately.” Charles has become even more hands-on than the late Queen Elizabeth, regularly meeting with the public and speaking with them to address any concerns.

By his side is Camilla Parker Bowles, who has also become a central future in the new monarchy under Charles’ reign. She has taken on new roles and continues to evolve in the eyes of royalists, who appear to have pushed her royal past under the rug.

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles adjusting to new roles well, says a former royal employee

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from The Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Former royal employee Julian Payne believes that with years of experience as senior royals, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have adjusted well to their new roles. The couple are moving “seamlessly,” he says.

“Given the amount of time he has had to prepare, it may not be a surprise that the King has shown the ability to adapt to his new role without missing a beat. But it has been interesting to see the Queen transitioning just as seamlessly,” Payne noted.

“[Camilla] has brought a sense of the real world to her new role, which has delighted many people. She will continue spotlighting important matters, such as domestic violence, female empowerment, and literacy, as she has done for nearly 20 years. Still, only in ways that can make a practical difference rather than simply as a figurehead,” Payne said of the changes Camilla has thus far implemented as queen consort.

The royal family plans to continue to implement more changes moving forward

As evidenced by King Charles’ coronation celebration, this new monarchy plans to attempt to unite the diverse community of people in the United Kingdom. The congregation’s diversity represented all faiths, languages, and cultural groups.

Charles’ coronation was called the most diverse in the United Kingdom’s history. The monarch is the supreme governor of the Church of England and has the title Defender of the Faith, but he has long made known his wish to be a defender of all religions.

During his coronation held at Westminster Abbey, representatives from the nation’s faith communities played an active role in a coronation in Britain. Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus joined senior figures from the Jewish faith to present the coronation regalia.

Moving forward, Charles’ challenge is to challenge the monarchy as he strengthens it. As the crown depends on the British public for its survival, the king would have to work for that support in ways Queen Elizabeth never had to.

However, as he continues to roll out a modernization of the monarchy, it appears he currently has the support of the public at large. Whether or not an ancient institution can continue to modernize itself further while remaining true to its roots remains to be seen.