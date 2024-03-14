It’s been a tough few months for Britain’s royal family. First, there was the announcement that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) needed a lengthy recovery time and canceled her royal duties through March. Then, the Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with a “form of cancer.”

This has really tested the family’s new slimmed-down monarchy. And now while Prince William‘s diary is packed with engagements, he must block out the noise of wild conspiracy theories about his wife’s health, speculation about what type of cancer his father has, a photo editing mishap that turned into an international story, and Prince Harry reportedly trying to get back into the royal fold.

Some think that the Prince of Wales is being pulled in so many different directions these days and may be running on empty. Therefore a former royal employee believes there is another family member who can “save” the monarchy since William is so “tied up” at the moment.

Former royal assistant says Prince William is ‘too tied up’ to step in for King Charles now

Prince William arrives for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London | Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Image

Former butler Paul Burrell worked for the royal family for several years. He started out as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal footman and was moved to then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s household in 1987. Following their separation he remained on the princess’s staff until her death in 1997. Burrell says things are changing for the Firm now as the machine “grinds slower and slower.”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Burrell explained: “Now that Charles and Kate are taking a step back, things are changing. Charles being so solid, reliable, and stoic, I think he is caught in a difficult position because he has to slow down and it isn’t panning out the way he expected. The machinery of royalty is grinding slower and slower so they have to keep the family business going but slim down their engagements. They can’t keep going at the pace it has in the past.

“The first half of this year is going to be a very slow period for the royals and I don’t think it will kick off again until Trooping the Colour. The natural way forward would have been for William and Kate to deputise for the king and queen but that can’t be so it has to be a very slow period before they restart.”

The ex-butler reveals which family member can ‘save’ the monarchy now

Princess Anne attends the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse | Leon Neal/Getty Images

According to Burrell, because of how “tied up” William is nowadays, there’s another royal whose help will be invaluable and can actually “save” the family during this time of “crisis.”

“I think the only person that can save the monarchy is Princess Anne,” the former royal aide opined, adding, “William is too tied up with his family. He likes to be very hands-on which he inherited from Princess Diana. Princess Anne will be ‘Anne the reliable.’ She is even stepping in for William and the king. She is a workhorse, she is stoic, she is reliable, she is everything the royal family needs and she is her father’s daughter.

“[Prince Philip]’s work ethic was the same. He never veered away from anything and always hit things straight on. Princess Anne may rely on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are very responsible too but everybody knows Princess Anne, she has always been there. She can hold the fort in any crisis so for the time being her workload is increasing which she doesn’t mind. She just gets on with it.”