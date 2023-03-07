Francesa Farago Called ‘Too Hot To Handle’ a ‘Slap in the Face’

If Francesca Farago seemed at home in the Perfect Match cast, it’s because she’s no stranger to reality TV. Prior to joining Netflix’s latest popular dating show, Farago had a stint on Too Hot To Handle. During her time on the show, she earned the title of her season’s villain. But how did she feel about the label she was given while it was happening? And how does she feel about the show now?

‘Too Hot To Handle’ alum Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

What season of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ was Francesca Farago on?

Fans will recall that Farago was on the inaugural season of Too Hot To Handle. Arguably in one of the season’s most high-profile couples, the model struck up a relationship with Harry Jowsey. While the relationship between the duo was tumultuous at best, Farago claimed that real feelings were involved. Ultimately, her relationship with Jowsey helped her learn about herself. As for her villain label, the Instagram influencer has maintained that she was just being her real self, something others (she claimed) may not have had the courage to do.

Why the Instagram model felt like the Netflix show was a slap in the face

Farago prides herself on being real regardless of if the cameras are rolling. However, when speaking with Elite Daily, she alluded that her Too Hot To Handle castmates weren’t always doing the same. After watching the show back, the entrepreneur experienced a bit of shock. In fact, she likened the experience to being smacked.

“Too Hot To Handle was a slap in the face,” Farago explained. “It made me see how naive I was being. I was letting people swindle me a bit. When I watched it back, I realized that not everyone has your best interest in mind. You have to fend for yourself and take what people say with a grain of salt.”

Farago can’t bear to watch new episodes of ‘Too Hot To Handle’

Over time, Farago seems to have gotten over her shock. However, you won’t catch her taking a walk down memory lane anytime soon. The model has shared that she’s not interested in watching her season again. Furthermore, she can’t bear to watch the new seasons of the show. According to Farago, it’s too much of a reminder of her time on the show.

“I feel a little bit detached from the whole situation now because it was so long ago,” Farago explained. “I don’t watch the new seasons. Every time I see a trailer, I get a little shiver because I know how hard it is to be put in that situation. I know it’s been so long, so it shouldn’t really affect me the way it does.”

Does the influencer regret being on reality TV?

These days Farago has dubbed reality dating shows as a thing of her past. She’s found love with her current boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, and has every intention of marrying him. And despite the challenges that her stint on Too Hot To Handle brought her, she doesn’t regret her time on the show. Instead, she feels that it all helped lead her to where she was supposed to be. “I’m in such a happy spot in my life,” Farago claimed. “All in all, I’m glad it happened, and I am very grateful for the platform.”