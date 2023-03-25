Who Has Francesca Farago Dated? Diplo, Vinny Guadagnino, and More

Francesca Farago sparked connections on Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle, but she has also dated several celebrities off-camera. Here’s everything we know about the reality TV star’s dating history and her current relationship with boyfriend Jesse Sullivan.

Diplo

Francesca Farago confirmed that she dated the famous DJ Diplo (whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz) “off and on for a very prolonged period of time.”

“We’ve been friends for, like, six, seven years. We’ve hung out on and off over that period of time,” the Perfect Match star told ET in April 2020. “We are friends, we are close friends.”

Vinny Guadagnino

Farago also had a romance with Vinny Guadagnino. “He is super cool,” she said on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat (per In Touch). Farago revealed that Guadagnino’s castmate, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, set her up with the Jersey Shore star.

“Snooki started following me and she was commenting on my photos and I messaged her and was like ‘Can we be friends?’ and she was like ‘Yeah, I actually have a friend of mine who thinks you’re cute.’ So that started the conversation between him and I,” Farago said.

She connected easily with Guadagnino and felt they had a lot in common. “He’s like me in guy form, it’s weird,” Farago said. “He’s just this hilarious and very chill person [and] he’s pretty cute so. It’s just nice to have people around me who seem very genuine and really nice.”

They were spotted having dinner together in New York City in July 2020.

Jef Holm

On season 8 of The Bachelorette, Jef Holm competed with 24 other men for Emily Maynard’s heart. He proposed to Maynard in the finale, but their relationship ended a few months after the show aired.

Holm was linked to Francesca Farago in September 2020. “Our mutual friend, Casey, introduced us a few weeks ago,” Holm told E! News, likely referring to Casey Boonstra, whom Farago also used to date.

“She’s a lot of fun to be around,” the Bachelorette star gushed. “We’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other. She’s a great person inside and out and we have a lot in common. I definitely have a crush on her.”

Farago and Holm were photographed kissing while on vacation together.

Casey Boonstra

Before dating Jef Holm, Francesca Farago had a brief fling with Australian model Casey Boonstra in August 2020.

Farago and Boonstra were photographed making out, and the model posted several pictures of them kissing on her Instagram Stories. “My baby,” she captioned one of the images (per E! News).

But the pair decided they were better off as friends, and there were no hard feelings.

Demi Sims

In early 2021, Francesca Farago dated The Only Way Is Essex cast member Demi Sims for about four months. The Vancouver native even moved to the UK to live with her girlfriend in London.

In a May 2021 YouTube video, the Perfect Match star explained the factors that contributed to her breakup with Sims, including moving in together too quickly and having different love languages.

“After the breakup, she just blocked me and deleted me and told me to leave London… I didn’t think I deserved that because I didn’t do anything wrong, and she didn’t do anything wrong,” Farago said (per Capital FM). “We just kind of fizzled and there was no more spark.”

Despite their messy ending, the Too Hot to Handle star said she wished her ex well. “I wish Demi all the best. I know she’s thriving and she just wasn’t the one for me.”

Towie’s Demi Sims confirms romance with new girlfriend Francesca Farago after Leonie McSorley splithttps://t.co/rnmBMA0gh4 pic.twitter.com/NTsLt7SpCT — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) January 17, 2021

Tana Mongeau

Francesca Farago and Tana Mongeau had a fling that started after the YouTube star slid into her DMs. They kept their relationship casual and had a “friends with benefits” dynamic.

Things got messy when Mongeau flaunted her friendship with Farago’s ex, Harry Jowsey, on TikTok (per Seventeen). Another fan asked Farago on social media if she and Mongeau were still friends, the Perfect Match star responded, “She’s friends with Harry now apparently.”

Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Fargo fuels dating rumours with Tana Mongeauhttps://t.co/XWH5uNSzy6 pic.twitter.com/0AYqMoTEDV — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) July 6, 2020

Harry Jowsey

Francesca Farago dated fellow contestants Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys on Perfect Match. But before that, she famously got engaged to Harry Jowsey on Too Hot to Handle season 1.

Their engagement didn’t last, and the on-and-off couple called it quits for good in 2021 when, according to Farago, Jowsey was “extremely disrespectful to [her] online” (per Us Weekly).

Jowsey is currently dating Too Hot to Handle season 3 alum Georgia Hassarati, who also competed on Perfect Match with Farago. He considered suing his ex after their breakup because, according to him, Farago was “damaging his brand” and lost him 200,000 Instagram followers (per Daily Mail).

Lana, can you handle this piping hot tea? ?#TooHottoHandle’s Francesca Farago is revealing her current status with Harry Jowsey. https://t.co/d3Z622d5wZ pic.twitter.com/KdGSgnsNe9 — E! News (@enews) June 3, 2021

Jesse Sullivan

Farago is currently dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, who mostly uses his platform to document his experience as a trans man and the parent to his teenager, Arlo. Sullivan also starred in the documentary My Transparent Life.

The couple has spoken frequently in interviews and on social media about how happy they are together and their plans to get engaged.