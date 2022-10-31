Frankie Jonas and His Girlfriend ‘Won’ Halloween with Their Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift Couples Costume

According to the internet, Frankie Jonas “won” Halloween, dressing with his girlfriend as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift respectively. Here’s what we know about the “bonus Jonas” and his hilarious costume choice for Halloween 2022.

Frankie is the youngest brother of the Jonas family

Some fans refer to him as the “Bonus Jonas.” Kevin, Joe, and Nick appeared in the Jonas Brothers band, also acting in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. However, the youngest brother of the Jonas family is named Frankie Jonas, who garnered his own following on social media.

Frankie Jonas even appeared in the Halloween episode of the band’s Disney Channel original series. Jonas’ “The Tale of the Haunted Firehouse” featured Nick, Joe, Kevin, and Stella on some ghosthunting adventures — even if Nick was sure ghosts didn’t exist.

Frankie Jonas and his girlfriend dressed as Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift for Halloween

In 2022, Frankie Jonas “won” Halloween, dressing as his brother Joe Jonas, while his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed as Taylor Swift. They were in costumes similar to the artists’ live performances and, almost instantly, the internet shared their approval.

“He liked a comment on TikTok saying he was a Swiftie first Jonas Brother second,” one Reddit user wrote, while another said, “I LIVE for the Jonas support of T-Swift. Like them supporting her SNL performance, too? Her sending them flowers when their baby was born, like they genuinely just like each other and have no bad blood.”

“Joe’s personal life being full of Taylor fans willing to mock him will never not be funny to me,” another Reddit user noted. In one Instagram live, Sophie Turner shared her unapologetic appreciation for Swift’s music, naming 1989 her “hands down” favorite album.

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift infamously dated in 2008, with Jonas ending their fling with a phone call. Swift later wrote “Mr. Perfectly Fine” about the Jonas Brother, leaving fans to speculate about the meaning behind other originals. Years later, these performers have an amicable relationship, with Joe Jonas even sharing that 1989 was full of “bangers.”

The Jonas Brothers’ fan-favorite Halloween costumes

Joe Jonas normally turns heads with his Halloween costumes. In 2022, the singer dressed as Flo from Progressive. In 2018, Joe Jonas and his now-wife, Turner, dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

Thanks to his love of Game of Thrones, Jonas dressed as his partner’s character, Sansa Stark, complete with a wig and hilarious Instagram video.

For one Halloween, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato dressed as the Scarecrow and Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. Another year, he dressed as McDonald’s character the Hamburglar.

As a father of two girls, Kevin Jonas sometimes dressed in group costumes with his family. That includes Minions from the animated film Despicable Me. He has yet to share Halloween pictures from 2022.

