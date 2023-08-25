Dr. Frasier Crane will return to the small-screen on Oct. 12. The much-anticipated Paramount+ series will run for 10 episodes and follow Frasier's life back in Boston.

The Frasier reboot has been in the works for a long time. Despite announcements about the project trickling out over the last two years, fans were starting to lose hope that the iconic radio psychologist would ever return to the small-screen. Initially, it looked like the series would be released several months back, but that didn’t happen. Now, it’s happening for real. Paramount+ has officially announced a release date, and it’s just over a month away.

Dr. Frasier Crane will return to the small-screen on Oct. 12

The wait for the Frasier reboot won’t be long now. On Aug. 23, Paramount+ announced that the reboot would hit the streaming service provider on Oct. 12. According to USA Today, the streaming service provider will release the first two episodes for fans to dig into on the premiere date and then release an episode every Thursday until Dec. 7. The season will include 10 episodes.

While the reboot will live on Paramount+, the premiere episodes will air on network TV to entice viewers to sign up for the streaming service. The premiere episodes will air on CBS on Oct. 17.

Paramount+ offers two different membership tiers. The “essentials” plan is $5.99 per month. It gives subscribers access to 40,000 titles with limited commercial breaks. Its premium membership offers access to additional content, live feeds, and ad-free viewing. The premium level membership is $11.99 per month.

Where will the series be set?

Over the years, there has been a lot of talk about where the newest iteration of Frasier’s story would be set. Early discussions suggested Dr. Crane would find himself back in Seattle. Some fans theorized that his story would pick back up in Chicago, where the doctor was headed when the series ended. Other viewers thought perhaps Frasier would end up somewhere completely new. None of those theories were correct.

Instead, the Paramount+ reboot will take Dr. Frasier Crane back to the place where Cheers fans first met him. He will settle back in Boston, where he spent years sitting on a bar stool. Still, things are sure to look a bit different.

Who is returning for the reboot, and who is not

Kelsey Grammer, who has played Frasier for decades, has spearheaded the reboot process. He will be returning. Bebe Neuwirth is the only member of the original Cheers cast, aside from Kelsey Grammer, set to return so far, though. Neuwirth portrayed Frasier’s ex, Dr. Lilith Sternin, in Cheers. She later reprised the role in a guest capacity on Frasier. Frasier and Lilith’s son, Frederick Crane, will also be involved in the show, although a new actor will take on the part.

Lilith and Frasier | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves have opted not to return for the reboot. They played the on-screen duo Dr. Niles Crane and Daphne Moon. Peri Gilpin, the actor who played Roz Doyle on Frasier, will appear in a guest role, though. John Mahoney, who played cranky Martin Crane in the beloved spinoff, died in 2018.