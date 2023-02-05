‘Frasier’ Reboot Will Revisit the Radio Psychiatrist’s Old Stomping Ground

Frasier fans will finally get a chance to reconnect with their favorite radio psychiatrist. The Frasier reboot that has long been discussed is finally in production, and a vision of what is to come is finally materializing. It has been a long wait, and with the long delay came much debate about the series. The biggest talking point was where Dr. Frasier Crane would end up, and now we know he’ll be heading back to Boston.

Dr. Frasier Crane will be returning to Boston

While the concept for the Frasier reboot marinated for years, there was a lot of discussion about where the good doctor would end up living. Some fans wanted to see him back in Seattle, while others were hoping he would find love in Chicago, where he landed in the final moments of the long-running show. Other fans were hoping Dr. Crane would end up somewhere brand new.

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Initially, it looked like he would appear in a brand-new city. At least, that’s what early reports indicated. Somewhere along the way, the team behind the reboot decided to take Frasier back to his roots. The reboot will find Dr. Crane back in Boston, according to a report by Variety.

While the production team is keeping plenty of secrets, fans are learning a bit about what is to come. According to reports, fans will watch Frasier forge a new life in Boston while returning to some unfulfilled dreams. Those “dreams” haven’t been revealed. Still, it doesn’t appear his ex-wife, Lilith Sternin, will be involved in the realization. Bebe Neuwirth, the actor who portrayed Lilith in Cheers and reprised her role in Frasier, does not appear to be connected to the reboot.

The character was introduced on ‘Cheers’ in 1984

Boston is a familiar setting for fans who have followed Dr. Crane through his life. The character was first introduced in season 3 of Cheers, which was set in Boston. Frasier had settled in Boston after being educated in the area and seemed perfectly content with ignoring the fact that he had a family back on the West Coast.

Bebe Neuwirth and Kelsey Grammer | CBS via Getty Images

Following his divorce from Dr. Lilith Sternin, Frasier returned to Seattle. He was initially set on maintaining some distance from his father, despite their proximity. When it became clear Martin Crane could no longer live alone, he moved in with Frasier, creating plenty of conflicts and heartwarming moments.

Eddie, Frasier and Martin Crane | NBCU Photo Bank

The actor who portrayed Martin Crane, John Mahoney, died in 2018. How the series will approach his death has not been revealed. David Hyde Pierce, the actor who portrayed Dr. Niles Crane, does not plan to return to the series. Jane Leeves, who played Niles’ love interest and Martin’s physical therapist, Daphne Moon, isn’t expected back, either. Martin, Niles, and Daphne were characters developed directly for Frasier. They were never mentioned in Cheers.

The Frasier reboot, which remains unnamed, will stream on Paramount+ when it finally airs. While the series is in production, fans still have a bit of a wait before they reconnect with their favorite radio psychiatrist. The reboot is believed to have a tentative release date of late 2023.