Freddie Prinze Jr. Dated a Soap Opera Star Before He Married Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood. They recently celebrated 20 years of marriage alongside a 12-year-old daughter Charlotte and 10-year-old son Rocky.

The couple met on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Prinze told ET that they became friends before they fell in love: “One day everything clicked, and it was about probably three years later, and we started dating, and she’s been my girlfriend ever since.” He still calls her his “girlfriend.”

The couple continued to work together for a while. They both starred in I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, She’s All That, Scooby Doo, and Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed.

Before Gellar met Prinze, she starred in the TV hit series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Before that, she was a young soap opera star on All My Children.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar at a New York Knicks game in 2000 | KMazur/WireImage

While his relationship with former soap star Gellar became happily ever after, things didn’t go so well with another soap actor. Back in the ’90s, he dated General Hospital star, Kimberly McCullough.

McCullough began playing Robin Scorpio on the hit soap opera when she was seven. She won two Daytime Emmys for her role — the second for an emotional AIDS-related storyline.

UPROXX reports that in a 1996 People article, Prinze said about his then-girlfriend, “I can only describe her as an angel. I can’t stop thinking about her.” Things between the two went downhill. McCullough reportedly ended the relationship. A few years later, she commented during a “feud” between Prinze and actor Kiefer Sutherland.

According to Daytime Confidential, her tweet read, “This is when you say “Thank you universe for not letting me marry this one!” What a douche.” She was referring to her ex. Things look like they ended pretty severely for the past couple.

It was over 20 years ago, but Gellar is said to have dated two other celebrities before she met the love of her life.

It was never confirmed, but there were rumors that she was in a relationship with her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star David Boreanaz. Then there was Jerry O’Connell.

The two met when they were in high school. They chatted on The Talk about meeting back then. She explained that he was a senior when he was a freshman, and he never acknowledged her. He noted their age difference and said he “didn’t want to come off as too much of a predator.”

The two attended the Emmy Awards ceremony together in 1998. It is unclear if they ever dated more than that.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have a happy marriage

When Prinze and Gellar got together, it was the end of dating for both of them. They married in 2002 and are still going strong.

Gellar spoke about the secret to a happy marriage, “Take the 10 minutes. Put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she told People. “Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”