Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar ‘Approach Everything Differently’ as Actors

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are both successful actors who have been married for over two decades. But while they have their profession in common, according to Prinze, the celebrity couple approaches “everything differently.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. And Sarah Michelle Gellar met while filming a movie

Prinze and Gellar met in the late ’90s while filming the 1997 slasher movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer. They made the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, and remained friends until they started dating in 2000.

The couple made two more movies together — Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed (2004). Gellar also made a cameo in Prinze’s rom-com, She’s All That.

Prinze and Gellar got engaged in February 2001 and married in September 2002. They have two children, a daughter born in 2009, and a son born in 2012.

Freddie Prinze Jr. says he and Sarah Michelle Gellar approach ‘everything differently’

When talking about his 2022 Netflix holiday movie, Christmas With You, Prinze revealed that his 13-year-old daughter is interested in pursuing an acting career.

And via his return to movies, he wanted her to see what the experience was like.

But the 46-year-old also noted that while he and Gellar are both seasoned actors, they each handle things differently. And he suggested that wants his daughter to see every aspect of the profession before she takes the plunge.

(L-R): Actor Freddie Prinze, Jr. and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend the “Summer Catch” Westwood Premiere on August 22, 2001 at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California. | Ron Galella Collection

“It wasn’t until my daughter took an interest in performing that my wife and I decided to take a more active role in our careers and show her what we think is important to succeed in this business,” Prinze told Tudum.

“[My wife] and I approach everything differently,” he explained. The actor cited “success,” “rejection,” and “preparation” as examples. “We wanted our daughter to see both sides so that she could decide what works for her and what doesn’t,” Prinze added.

Despite their differences, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are the ‘perfect balance’

Prinze and Gellar may approach things differently. But according to Prinze, through their initial friendship, the two learned to accept their differences. And that’s one of the reasons they’ve had such a successful marriage.

“We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date,” Prinze told E! News in 2017. “She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were, and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person.”

Over 20 years later, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar's relationship is still all that. (?: Getty/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/esEHJmLcOK — E! News (@enews) March 13, 2021

“We ended up being the perfect balance,” he added. “But it didn’t happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that’s probably the main reason why we’ve always been cool and groovy.”

