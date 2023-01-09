French Montana Responds to Shooting in Miami at Reported Filming Location

Rapper French Montana kicked off 2023 with the release of his new mixtape, Coke Boys 6. What should have been a celebratory weekend for the Moroccan-American artist became dangerous as Montana and his crew were on the receiving end of a shooting in Miami.

French Montana | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

There was a shooting at French Montana’s video shoot in Miami

On January 5, the night before French Montana’s Coke Boys 6 mixtape release, the rapper was at The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens with a group of friends enjoying a meal and filming a music video scene outside. While they were dining, at least 10 people were injured in a shooting, according to statements from the restaurants and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” The Licking, a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled with multiple locations, said in a statement to CNN.

“We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min[ute] French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place,” the statement continued. “The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reported that they dispatched emergency services to the location shortly after 8 p.m. local time after hearing of a mass casualty incident.

“Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries. In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also encountered other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby,” MDFR said.

“Fire crews immediately began triage to assess the extent of the patients’ injuries and for transport to the hospital,” the statement continued. “As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured. Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining 6 patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers.”

Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 6, 2023

French Montana spoke out after the Miami shooting

The following afternoon, French Montana took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the incident.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape with friends at a local restaurant,” he wrote. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families at this time.”

He just released his new mixtape ‘Coke Boys 6’

Coke Boys 6 is the latest entry in his Coke Boys mixtape series, which started back in 2010 when he was still an up-and-coming emcee. The last Coke Boys project, Coke Boys 5, was released in 2020, and his fourth studio album They Got Amnesia came out the following year.

Coke Boys 6 is a lengthy project, with nearly 30 tracks and almost an hour and a half worth of music. Some big-name hip-hop artists join French Montana throughout the mixtape, including new father A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, Nav, Diddy’s son King Combs, Kodak Black, and Tory Lanez, who recently stood trial for assault against Megan Thee Stallion and was found guilty.

In the days following the shooting, Montana released the music video for mixtape track “The Oath” with rapper Chinx.