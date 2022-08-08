Friends and Celebrities React to ‘Big Mouth’ Star Jak Knight’s Unexpected Death at Just 28 Years Old

Big Mouth debuted on Netflix in 2017 and has since become one of its most acclaimed original shows. With a star-studded cast and incredible writing talent, including Nick Kroll, the animated comedy series explores serious topics while offering up lots of laughs.

Fans of the show received a huge shock on July 14, 2022, when it was announced that Jak Knight, a voice actor, writer, and producer on Big Mouth, died at the age of 28. While celebrity deaths are always upsetting, the passing of such a bright young talent seems especially sad.

In the wake of the news, Knight’s Big Mouth co-stars and fellow celebs took to social media to share their condolences, expressing their sadness at such a tragic loss.

What is Jak Knight best known for?

Jak Knight was born in Seattle, Washington in 1993. The standup comedian, writer, and actor burst onto the scene in 2014, with a role in the TV miniseries LieGuys. According to IMDb, Knight landed a series of exciting projects, including a part in Black-Ish and voice role in the animated comedy series American Dad. Knight is best known for his work in the Nick Kroll-created series Big Mouth.

Knight voiced several characters in the show, including DeVon, “Tall Guy,” and Gina’s brother. As he earned Big Mouth fans, Knight did comedy shows in and around LA as an up-and-coming talent. Knight was also the co-creator and star of the Peacock comedy series Bust Down.

On July 14, 2022, Knight’s promising career was cut short when the young star was found dead in LA. According to Vanity Fair, the coroner’s report ruled that he died by suicide. Knight was only 28 years old.

Celebrities took to social media to express condolences about Knight’s death

Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously. pic.twitter.com/F1dQEjT5GV — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) July 15, 2022

As the news of Knight’s death made headlines, stars posted their memories of the comic on social media. The cast of Big Mouth was especially vocal about losing their friend and co-worker. Joel Kim Booster wrote on Twitter, “I’m in shock. There was no one like Jak Knight. A singular talent, actually funny and a genuinely kind person, a rare combo. I just can’t believe this at all.”

Chelsea Peretti, who worked with Knight on her upcoming film First Time Female Director, posted a photo of Knight, writing “Bye Jak I love you.”

As reported by Yahoo!, comedian Eric Andre paid tribute to his friend in a tribute that read “Why Jak? Why did you leave us so soon just as you were beginning? We love you man. Come back.”

Even the Comedy Central Twitter account paid respects to Knight. It shared a picture of Knight on Twitter, writing, “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously.”

Several beloved comedians have died by suicide

On the anniversary of Robin Williams' death, remember: You never know what someone is going through. pic.twitter.com/zuq65Ei3R4 — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) August 11, 2019

Unfortunately, Knight’s death is far from the first suicide to affect members of the entertainment community. Robin Williams is probably the most famous example of a comedian who died by suicide. The beloved star’s tragic passing rocked fans across the world in 2014.

According to Mid-Day, other comedians who have died by suicide including Freddie Prinze, who passed in 1977, standup comedian Richard Jeni, and Drake Sather, who received acclaim for his work on Saturday Night Live.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line .

