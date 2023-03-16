Friends of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Say Tom and Raquel’s Affair Started Around the Time Ariana’s Dog Died

We’re honestly not sure there’s any coming back from this. In a recent podcast, friends of the Vanderpump Rules cast, Kael Ramsey Ackerman and Jamie Lynne revealed new details regarding the timeline of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. While it’s bad enough that the two cheaters even did what they did, we’ve now learned that Sandoval and Raquel started up the affair right around the time Arianna’s precious dog, Charlotte, died.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Schwartz | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Ariana busted Sandoval cheating earlier in March

Sandoval and Ariana’s nine-year relationship came crumbling down when Ariana discovered a sexually explicit FaceTime recording of Raquel on Sandoval’s phone. Texts between the two revealed the worst, and Ariana immediately broke things off.

Since news of Sandoval and Raquel’s affair, new details continue to pop up regularly regarding how and when Ariana found out, Scheana’s response to learning of the affair after taping Watch What Happens Live with Raquel, and more.

Sandoval and Raquel started their affair around the time Ariana’s dog, Charlotte, died

In the March 15 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, Ariana reveals that her senior dog, Charlotte, recently experienced seizures. She began giving her medication, and Ariana believed it was safe to head to Las Vegas with Katie, Raquel, Lala, and Kristina Kelly for a girls’ weekend. However, soon after arriving, she received a call from Charlotte’s vet encouraging her to come home because charlotte wasn’t doing well.

At the end of the episode, Raquel managed to anger almost every other person on the trip with her aside from Charli. Claiming she didn’t feel comfortable, she and Charli packed up and headed back to West Hollywood. Scheana, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval, and some of the other guys planned to go out to celebrate Schwartz’s single status. While it was supposed to be a guys’ night + Scheana, Raquel and Charli show up just in time to crash the party. Recently, Ackerman revealed that Raquel gave him the timeline of her and Sandoval’s sneaky affair.

“She basically just told me it started 7 months ago,” Ackerman said in the Jamie All Over episode. “I said, ‘When?’ and she said, ‘After the Vegas trip.’

Ackerman continued, “I said ‘Bro, you literally called me an hour or two after the girls made you cry, frantic, and then you hit me back and was like, meet me in LA, we’re going to film, we’re going to do the boys’ night.’ Then she was like, ‘That’s when we got closer.'”

With the other ladies still in Lake Havasu, this means that Ariana was currently dealing with the death of her beloved dog, Charlotte. Where was Sandoval? Out celebrating Schwartz, of course.

Why this feels different than other ‘Vanderpump Rules’ scandals

Vanderpump Rules was built on a foundation of infidelity and drama. That’s what made fans tune in every week. However, this recent scandal feels different. Not only does it feel meaner in general, it feels egregiously hateful toward Ariana. When many people on the cast shunned Raquel either because they believed she wasn’t smart or because they didn’t like her behavior toward Katie and Tom Schwartz, Ariana remained her friend. Ariana stuck up for Raquel and went out of her way to defend her or give her a shoulder to cry on when needed.

Plus, the fact that Tom Sandoval did this to his long-time partner, who supported him through some pretty terrible decisions, simply reeks of cold-heartedness. Nobody within the cast of Vanderpump Rules is perfect, but Tom and Raquel officially reached new lows with their actions.