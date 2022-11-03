‘From Scratch’: Here’s What We Know About a Possible Season 2

Netflix’s From Scratch is one of the most stunning series to hit the streaming service. Starring Zoe Saldaña, the series follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, a woman who puts her law school career on pause to move to Italy and study art. While abroad, she falls in love with a Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea). Together, the pair embark on a whirlwind romance that spans decades.

Interestingly enough, the series is also based on a true story.

Zoe Saldana as Amy Wheeler in ‘From Scratch’ | Aaron Epstein/Netflix

‘From Scratch’ is based on a true story

Though Amy and Soro are fictional characters, they are based on author Tembi Locke’s real-life romance with her late husband, Rosario “Saro” Gullo. From Scratch is adapted from Locke’s best-selling memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home.

“About 20% of it is hardcore fact,” showrunner Attica Locke told Tudum. “Some places in our series — down to where things are placed on the set and where people are standing — are exact mirror images of what actually happened.”

Like Lino in the series, Tembi Locke’s husband Saro was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2002. He eventually died from the illness in 2012.

Here’s what we know about a possible Season 2

Since the series is based on Locke’s memoir and is a limited series, it’s very unlikely that From Scratch will get a second season. After all, Amy’s story comes to a conclusion in the final episode of the series.

Locke wanted to make sure that the series was told in a linear fashion for that very reason. “We knew we needed to tell it in a linear fashion, not mosaic,” she told Shadow and Act. “That was one of the first decisions we made because we felt that if we were going to ask the audience to go into deep grief, to go into hard places, we didn’t want them to get lost in time and space by switching up.”

This isn’t to say that the second season of a limited series is unheard of. HBO’s Big Little Lies was slated for only one season when it first debuted. However, that changed following the reception of the series.

However, it’s highly doubtful that this will be the case for From Scratch.

Zoe Saldaña got her role in ‘From Scratch’ after having dinner with Reese Witherspoon

After the Lockes pitched From Scratch to Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s production company, they began searching for the right person to portray Amy. Hello Sunshine President Lauren Neustadter called Attica up one evening after finding the perfect match.

“It was Lauren calling me to say, ‘Attica, Reese had dinner with Zoe, and Zoe was there with her husband, who’s Italian,” Attica told Shadow and Act. ‘I didn’t know that. She speaks Italian. Zoe, on screen, there is this sweet spot of tenderness and strength that felt like the character, Amy. I discovered things about her in the process.”

Saldaña also lost her father at a very young age, so she related to the grief and loss in the story.