Gal Gadot Wasn’t Famous Enough for 1 Action Movie Before ‘Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot is one of the most influential movie stars in the world, thanks to her high-profile role in the Wonder Woman movies. While the actor rose to prominence in the DC superhero franchise, she worked hard for years before her big break. In a 2017 interview, Gadot opened up about her pre-Wonder Woman struggles, revealing that she wasn’t considered famous enough for one high-profile action movie role.

When did Gal Gadot get started in the acting business?

Gadot was born in Israel in 1985. Early on, she entered beauty pageants, eventually getting crowned Miss Israel in 2004, when she was just 18. Gadot followed up her career as a beauty queen with a stint in the military, where she taught combat fitness. After the military, she studied in college, all while working on various modeling jobs. According to IMDb, Gadot started landing acting roles in the early 2000s, with her first notable role being in the 2009 action film Fast & Furious.

Over the years that followed, Gadot reprised her role in Fast & Furious in several sequels, including Fast Five. She also acted in other movies, including Date Night and Knight and Day. Still, she failed to land the role that would make her a star until years later.

Gadot would later admit that she contemplated walking away from acting during this time. In 2015, she made headlines when she landed the highly-coveted role of Wonder Woman in the DC film franchise. She made her first appearance as the character in 2016’s film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

What did Gal Gadot say about not being famous enough for a part in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’?

Gadot made waves as Wonder Woman. Fans loved her portrayal of Diana Prince. By the time 2017’s Wonder Woman was released, Gadot was a major star. For the actor, it was a redefining moment, especially since she had gotten quite used to rejection in the movie industry. In 2017, Gadot opened up in a podcast interview, revealing that she auditioned for the role of Furiosa in the hit action movie Mad Max: Fury Road, only to get rejected because she wasn’t a big enough star.

“I had so many almosts for big, great things, but I was never big enough of a name,” Gadot said, according to Refinery29. “They always need someone…It was always me and ‘the big name.'” She also admitted that she doesn’t have any negative feelings toward Charlize Theron, who ended up scoring the coveted role. “Charlize, I love,” Gadot said. “We have Patty Jenkins in common,” she added, director of Wonder Woman and Monster, which landed Theron an Oscar.

What do we know about Gal Gadot and ‘Wonder Woman 3’?

After the success of Wonder Woman, the production team immediately started work on a sequel. Wonder Woman 1984 was released in 2020, helping Gadot achieve even greater prominence. In recent years, the star has worked on a wide variety of film projects. But she holds Diana close to her heart.

Unfortunately, the latest news on Wonder Woman 3 has faced complications. In late 2022, amid changes at DC, Jenkins departed the project. However, it appears as though Gadot is still on board. Thus far, it’s unclear what’s to come for the Amazonian warrior.