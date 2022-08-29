‘Game of Thrones’: 5 Reddit Fan Theories Predicting the Plot of the Jon Snow Spinoff

Game of Thrones is back in the spotlight after the House of the Dragon premiere, and the excitement surrounding the new prequel bodes well for future spinoffs. Another show stirring enthusiasm is the recently announced Jon Snow spinoff, which will reveal what becomes of Kit Harington’s character after Game of Thrones Season 8. And fans have theories about what Jon Snow will face after Game of Thrones. Here are a few potential storylines for the upcoming series, according to Reddit.

The Night King makes an unexpected comeback

RELATED: George R.R. Martin Pushed for More Seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘I Lost That One’

In a Reddit thread discussing HBO’s Jon Snow spinoff, Game of Thrones fans shared theories about the upcoming show’s plot. Many of them expand upon Game of Thrones’ major storylines. And some commenters suggested the series should retcon parts of the original.

One theory posits that the Night King will make an unexpected return, allowing viewers to finally see the much-wanted showdown between him and Jon Snow.

“Somehow the night king has returned,” one Redditor joked, referencing Emperor Palpatine’s comeback in The Rise of Skywalker.

Of course, given the Night King’s fate in Game of Thrones Season 8, this direction doesn’t seem likely. But then, anything’s possible when it comes to the undead…

New supernatural mysteries emerge beyond the Wall

While it’s unclear how the Night King would make a comeback in HBO’s Jon Snow spinoff, there’s no shortage of mysteries beyond the Wall. A new supernatural threat might emerge while Jon and his companions are in the North. And some Reddit theories suggest that Jon’s spinoff will further explore Game of Thrones’ Others and the Children of the Forest.

One Redditor wrote that “it would be cool to see more of the other side of the world.” They added, “What else was hiding away when the Others were around? Maybe the Children of the Forest are still around, yadda yadda. The world is still rife with possibilities, it’s just if they can make it work this time.”

Another Redditor suggested the show could work in details from the canceled prequel meant to focus on those aspects of Westeros:

“If I had to make a guess, I’d say they might have reworked parts of the canceled Long Night prequel show set 10,000 years ago that was supposed to explore the origins of the Others and the Children of the Forest and spun it into a Jon Snow sequel series where they’ll be able to explore those ideas through a character the audiences are connected to and know pretty well.”

It certainly would be nice to know more about the Others and the Children after all the time Game of Thrones spent on them. Fingers crossed they play a role in Jon’s sequel series.

Jon Snow returns to King’s Landing to reclaim his birthright

Kit Harington as Jon Snow | Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones Season 8 confirmed one of the most popular fan theories: that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Sadly, that development didn’t go very far. Although the reveal made Jon the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, he wound up exiled to Castle Black. But some fans are hopeful he’ll reclaim his birthright in HBO’s Jon Snow spinoff.

How exactly Jon would manage this remains up for debate. However, Redditors suggested political instability throughout the Seven Kingdoms could draw him back. As one commenter wrote on Reddit, it seems unlikely that everyone would simply accept the new situation in King’s Landing without question:

“Kingdoms seceding would definitely happen realistically after such a massive cataclysm left such a power vacuum. A considerable number of noble houses have been wiped out so the crown is weakened, and I see no reason for people to be okay with Bran as a King and having been chosen by Tyrion of all people.”

That’s one way Jon could claim his crown. However, some fans have something more sinister in mind. With the Three-Eyed Raven storyline getting a lackluster ending, could the Jon Snow spinoff revive it?

Bran Stark is secretly possessed by something evil

RELATED: ‘Game of Thrones’: Maisie Williams Says 1 Co-Star Helped Her Get Through the Series

There are a number of ways Jon Snow could reclaim his throne during his spinoff series, but several theories suggest one Game of Thrones storyline could go awry.

Season 8 revealed that Bran Stark was meant to become the new king of the Seven Kingdoms, a surprise fans were generally disappointed with. And as the Three-Eyed Raven plot never received a thorough explanation, some Redditors are hoping Bran might be possessed. As such, Jon would need to return to the Seven Kingdoms to save his brother — and put an end to another threat.

In doing so, he’d win over the people of Westeros and potentially become king. It’s a win-win for everyone, and it effectively undoes one of season 8’s more unpopular developments.

One Redditor outlined in-depth how such a storyline might work. They concluded, “This would give Jon’s true identity (Aegon Targaryen) some purpose, it would give a reason for Bran’s actions [at] the end of the GoT show in season 8 (because he was possessed), and would potentially tie things up in a better way than season 8 would.”

Other commenters added that Meera (Ellie Kendrick) could be involved in Jon’s efforts. After all, she and Bran left things on a sour note that felt out of character for the latter.

Jon Snow becomes the new King Beyond the Wall

Jon Snow heads beyond the Wall with the Wildlings at the end of Game of Thrones, and theories about his spinoff suggest he’ll become their new king. That’s something the original show often alluded to. However, it’s not entirely clear if Jon would want such a role. It’s also hard to say what purpose it would serve with the Wildings and Seven Kingdoms currently at peace.

One Redditor noted that the Wildlings may not have a reason to stay together with the White Walkers gone. Could Jon take become their leader just to keep the peace? It sounds like the sort of thing he’d do. Of course, we’ll have to wait to see if it happens.

There’s no shortage of ways HBO can continue Jon Snow’s story. But sadly, we’ll probably have a long wait before his spinoff makes its debut. In the meantime, fans can enjoy Kit Harington’s character in the original series.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are currently streaming on HBO Max.

RELATED: George R.R. Martin Wants HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Universe to Have ‘Variety’ Like Marvel