‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff: Everything We Know About Kit Harington’s ‘Snow’

Game of Thrones ended more than three years ago, but the franchise is far from over. Just weeks ahead of the premiere of the first prequel House of the Dragon, George R. R. Martin has confirmed that the sequel series Snow is in the works. Here’s everything we know, so far, about the Jon Snow-centric spinoff starring Kit Harington.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow | Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO

The new ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow spinoff was Kit Harington’s idea

HBO has had multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs in development for the past three years. They include The Sea Snake, which will reportedly focus on Corlys Velaryon, a character played by Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon.

There’s also Ten Thousand Ships, a story following a character named Princess Nymeria — an ancestor of House Martell — which is set 1,000 years before Game of Thrones. The Dunk and Egg series is also in the works, which will be “a faithful adaptation” to Martin’s novellas.

There are also three animated prequel projects reportedly in the works, including The Golden Empire, which is set in the China-inspired land of Yi Ti.

But the one spinoff that didn’t get any mention until mid-June of this year was Snow. According to Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), this series didn’t come from Martin and his source material. Instead, it came from Harington.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up,” Clarke told the BBC. “So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

George R. R. Martin isn’t sharing any details about ‘Snow’

Martin confirmed on his “Not a Blog” that the sequel centered on Jon Snow was in development. The author also revealed that the working title of the series was Snow. However, he refused to share any more details until he gets permission.

“Yes, it is true,” Martin wrote. “There’s not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light. Our working title for the show is SNOW. Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us.”

Martin didn’t share any info about the show’s plot, but he did say that the “second and third drafts” of the script have been written. And we know that story takes place after the events of Game of Thrones.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star put together the production staff

The last fans saw of Harington’s character, he was exiled from Westeros to the Night’s Watch after killing Queen Danaerys. He decided to continue past the Wall and live among the wildlings.

However, the adopted son of Ned and Catelyn Stark also discovered that his true identity was Aegon Targaryen. And that his biological parents were Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. As the last living male in the Targaryen family, he has a claim to the Iron Throne.

Since there is no source material to draw from, Snow will be a lot different from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. Martin will be involved, but this is truly Harington’s project. The actor chose the series’ writers and showrunners, and according to Martin they are “terrific.”

Still, there is no guarantee that Snow — or any other Game of Thrones spinoff besides House of the Dragon — will make it to air. Martin says that none of those GOT-related projects have been greenlit.

“The likelihood of all four series getting on the air [The Sea Snake, Ten Thousand Ships, Dunk & Egg, and Snow]… well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually,” Martin said.

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, August 21 on HBO. All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO Max.

