‘Game of Thrones’: Nathalie Emmanuel ‘Proud’ Her Role ‘Sparked a Wider Conversation’

Game of Thrones was at the center of several controversies. The show’s reliance on sexual violence against women was criticized. Its lack of diversity was another issue. Game of Thrones cast Nathalie Emmanuel as one of its few women of color, as Missandei of Naath. In a recent interview, Emmanuel said she is proud of the conversations her role provoked.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.]

Nathalie Emmanuel | Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Emmanuel was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Aug. 23 to promote her new movie, The Invitation. Host Josh Horowitz discussed her role on Game of Thrones with Emmanuel as well.

Missandei’s death raised awareness for the diversity issue on ‘Game of Thrones’, Nathalie Emmanuel says

When Missandei died in Game of Thrones Season 8, fans were upset not only because they loved her character. TV Insider collected some reactions at the time, which highlighted how one of the show’s few characters of color died, and in bondage at that.

“What I will say is that when it comes to that conversation, I was really proud that her death sparked a wider conversation,” Emmanuel said on Happy Sad Confused. “Things that come after it, it’s in people’s consciousness when they’re making choices. Like I’m an actor. I get hired. All these decisions are made just to even let me even audition for it. There’s all these decisions that are made so when the decisions are being made, that people are going, ‘We also need to bring in voices, a diverse group of voices into those decision-making rooms.’ That’s all part of it. I was happy.”

Missandei still lasted longer than Nathalie Emmanuel expected

Remember, Game of Thrones was a show that killed Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in its first season. Emmanuel didn’t expect Missandei to sit on the Iron Throne in the end.

"She came in and went out fighting until the very last moment. It’s a testament to who she is." – @missnemmanuel on #Missandei in #GoTS8: https://t.co/bnisG4esrk pic.twitter.com/nsd3NvLqoG — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) May 8, 2019

“As much as I understood, it’s funny because on one hand, everybody dies on Game of Thrones,” Emmanuel said. “I was not expecting to still be here in season 8. The fact that I was and it finally happened, there you go, it’s my turn to die. I also understood, felt and knew the significance of it. The conversation that then came out of it was really important and I was really proud that happened. I hope in some small way that contributed to that.”

There’s still work to do

Emmanuel and Horowitz discussed the impact the conversation had on Game of Thrones and beyond. For example, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a very diverse cast. Even the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has more representation. Emmanuel acknowledged that sometimes just not going backwards is enough.

We’ve come a long way but there’s still work to do always. Someone made this analogy once. With this kind of thing, if you’re in the ocean and if you don’t keep treading water, you’re going to be pulled away from shore. So you have to keep treading, unfortunately. That’s sort of how I feel about that conversation. But, I was so proud of the fact that listen, I had a beautiful time on that show. They wrote me beautiful scenes and a beautiful storyline. I felt very just so lucky to have that part and play that part. I thoroughly enjoyed being Missandei of Naath. I’m forever changed after playing that character and I had such amazing people around me and other actors to learn from and work with. It was beautiful. Nathalie Emmanuel, Happy Sad Confused podcast, 8/23/22

