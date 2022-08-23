‘Game, Set, Love’: Cast, Premiere Date, and How to Watch Venus Williams’ New Hallmark Movie

TL;DR:

Game, Set, Love premieres Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

Venus Williams is an executive producer on the movie, which stars Davida Williams and Richard Harmon.

Davida Williams plays a retired pro tennis player whose friend hires her to coach her and her new hot-headed doubles partner, played by Richard Harmon.

Richard Harmon and Davida Williams in ‘Game, Set, Love’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

Hallmark Channel turned to one of the world’s best-known tennis stars for help developing its latest movie. Venus Williams is an executive producer on Game, Set, Love, which premieres Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The movie also features a special appearance by former pro tennis player Tracy Austin as well as tennis fashions from Williams’ EleVen line.

What is ‘Game, Set, Love’ about?

Game, Set, Love, follows Taylor, a former pro tennis player who stepped away from the sport after her mother’s death so she could be there for her father. Since then, she’s spent her time giving kids tennis lessons at the local club. But she finds herself drawn back into the world of competitive tennis when Ashley, her former doubles partner, asks her to coach her and her new doubles partner Will.

Will’s reputation isn’t great thanks to his hotheaded on-court antics, and he and Taylor initially clash. But as she gets to know him, Taylor discovers another side of Will. And when an injury side-lines Ashley, Taylor steps up and enters a doubles tournament with him. As Taylor and Will spend more time together, they realize they may be a perfect match both on and off the court.

The new Hallmark movie stars Davida Williams and Richard Harmon

RELATED: Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s New Hallmark Movie ‘Love in the Limelight’ Is Based on a True Story

Game, Set, Love stars Davida Williams as Taylor and Richard Harmon as Will. Roger Cross plays Taylor’s father David and Jennifer Khoe plays Ashley. Former No. 1 ranked pro tennis player Austin plays herself in the movie, serving as a sideline commentator.

Williams has appeared in Lizzie McGuire, Raise Your Voice, Casual, As the World Turns, and B Positive. Harmon has appeared in shows such as The 100, The Killing, Continuum, and Van Helsing.

You can watch ‘Game, Set, Love’ live on Hallmark Channel on August 27

Richard Harmon and Davida Williams in ‘Game, Set, Love’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Allister Foster

Game, Set, Love premieres Saturday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel. It airs again on August 26 at 6 p.m., September 1 at 8 p.m., September 4 at 2 p.m., and September 10 at 4 p.m. You can also watch Game, Set, Love (as well as other new Hallmark movies) on live TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Philo, Frndly TV, or Sling TV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’: Hallmark Exec Hints More Movies Might Be on the Horizon