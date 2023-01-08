‘Game of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer Shares a Scary Resemblance to a Younger Version of Her On-Screen Grandmother

Game of Thrones is probably one of the best TV shows ever aired. The series had some of the best storylines, continuity, and costumes. While all these added to the show’s beauty, its spot-on casting was the bow on top.

The HBO show earned praise in its entirety for its casting choices. The casting was so good that it was almost impossible to tell Natalie Dormer apart from the younger version of her character’s grandmother due to their scary resemblance.

Nina Gold was responsible for the perfect casting on ‘GOT’

8 years of #GameOfThrones audition secrets with casting director Nina Gold https://t.co/ib6YY0bXn9 pic.twitter.com/SJvVjL2zm5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 29, 2017

When you picture GOT today, it’s impossible to think of other actors taking on the roles of the show’s main cast. The series’ casting director Nina Gold saw that every actor fit the parts to the tee. For instance, Peter Dinklage embodied the role of Tyrion Lannister and brought the character’s many layers to the screen effortlessly.

It was easy to believe he and Cersei were family not only because of their sharp tongues but also because of their eye for power and scheming. Additionally, they looked so much alike that it was uncanny. They weren’t the only characters who looked alike.

In the first season, we met Daenerys and her brother, who also resembled each other, from their facial features to hair. They had different personalities, but eventually, we saw how much alike they were. As it turns out, a lot of work went into ensuring these related characters showed they were from the same line.

Gold told Vanity Fair in 2017, “It’s definitely more of a quality and a kind of spirit that makes it work, more than an exact look-alike. Look-alikes can do as well if you can find it. But it’s a quality- that you’re looking for.”

Natalie Dormer could play her onscreen grandma in a biopic

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

There are over 10 billion people on earth today, and there’s bound to be some recycling at some point. According to The Healthy Journal, there’s a one in 135 probability that a pair of identical doppelgangers exist in the world and about six people who look exactly like you.

Hollywood has its fair share of doppelgangers, from Isla Fisher and Amy Adams to probably the most famous ones, Margot Robbie, Emma Mackey, and Jaime Pressly. Dormer, in this case, just happened to star in the same show as her lookalike.

Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell) now, and Diana Rigg (Olenna Tyrell) years ago. This show has good casting. pic.twitter.com/YvvtgXz7Uw — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) May 20, 2016

Veteran actor Diana Rigg joined the cast of GOT in 2013, playing the witty political mastermind Lady Olenna Tyrell. Her character was Dormer’s Margaery’s paternal grandmother. Although it’s easy to dismiss their resemblance given Rigg’s age and Olenna’s headdress, photos of the late actor prove they could have been twins.

Winter is Coming tweeted a side-by-side photo of a young Rigg and Dormer; the resemblance is mind-blowing. Both ladies have striking deep-set eyes and an attractive pronounced jawline that complements their heart-shaped faces, showing that if Hollywood ever wanted to take Rigg’s life story to the big screen, Dormer would be the perfect fit.

Diana Rigg had one of the most illustrious careers

Before her TV debut with the 1961 espionage TV series The Avengers, Rigg had already established herself on Broadway, appearing in The Misanthrope, Jumpers, and Night and Day. Her role as Emma Peel in The Avengers set her on the international stage and established her as a sex symbol.

In 1969, she appeared in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, playing Bond girl and the spy’s wife, Tracy Bond. Rigg appeared in several productions, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Evil Under the Sun, and Rebecca. Her last role was in Edgar Wright’s Last Night in SoHo, which finished filming just before her death.

Rigg died on September 10, 2020, from cancer, aged 82.