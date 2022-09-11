Garth Brooks Once Planned to Turn His and Trisha Yearwood’s Nashville Home Into a Tourist Attraction

Garth Brooks is one of country music’s biggest stars. Since releasing his debut studio album in 1989, he’s become one of the best-selling music artists in history. And with the fortune he earned, Brooks once had ambitious plans to turn the Nashville home he now shares with his wife Trisha Yearwood into a museum akin to Graceland.

Country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood married in 2005

Born in Oklahoma, Garth Brooks purchased a 5,551-square-foot house in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, in late 1990. That puts the purchase soon after his music career kicked off after his first two albums sold more than 10 million copies each. According to Closer Weekly, the singer reportedly paid $432,500 for the property, which has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Following Brooks’ wedding to Trisha Yearwood in 2005, she moved into the home with her new husband. The celebrity house earned the nickname “Blue Rose Estate.” It boasts a finished basement, a pool and spa, and a 1,575-square-foot garage. So if Brooks and Yearwood chose to, they could have built out part of the 19.8-acre spread for a museum.

Garth Brooks hoped to turn his house into a museum

Back in 2000, ABC News reported that Garth Brooks had hoped to turn the Blue Rose Estate into a museum akin to Graceland, famously once home to Elvis Presley. By that point, Brooks’ house was worth more than $1.1 million following $400,000 in improvements, including a horse-riding area and indoor racquetball and basketball courts.

The country star initially hoped to open the estate to the public by that year’s end. Brooks’ lawyers reportedly had reached out to neighbors, who voiced concerns about traffic and privacy issues stemming from Brooks’ plans. The singer had been expected to file a zoning variance request with the Nashville Metro Planning Commission, but it seems he never went through with the plans.

Trisha Yearwood hosts her cooking show in their home kitchen

Although Garth Brooks never turned the Blue Rose Estate into a tourist attraction, he and Trisha Yearwood found another way to invite fans into their home regularly. Since 2012, their home’s kitchen has been a filming studio for Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Yearwood’s cooking show on the Food Network for the past decade.

By all indications, the Blue Rose Estate remains Brooks and Yearwood’s primary residence. In 2016, they sold their vacation home in Malibu, California, in an off-market deal for $7 million, turning a more than $2 million profit, according to Dirt. Though the stars might still own other homes, it’s easy to see they’ve settled nicely into the Nashville area on the Blue Rose Estate.

