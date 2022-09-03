Gayle King Reveals That Oprah Did Not Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move Into Tyler Perry’s House: ‘Oprah Didn’t Hook That Up’

Gayle King said that Oprah Winfrey did not help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find their temporary home in Tyler Perry’s house, despite many reports to the contrary. Here’s why people think Oprah assisted Harry and Meghan with moving into Perry’s home, and how King refuted the claims.

(L-R) Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Cooper Neill/Getty Images; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It was widely believed that Oprah Winfrey was responsible for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in Tyler Perry’s house

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle famously announced that they were stepping back from their royal duties. They are splitting their time between the U.S. and the U.K. while seeking financial independence from the royal family.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry shared that the “U.K. is home,” but he felt he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from his family (per Marie Claire). For years, there have been rumors of a rift between Harry and other members of the royal family, particularly his brother, Prince William, over their treatment of Meghan.

When they first moved to the U.S. after making the announcement, Harry and Meghan lived in a fortified compound owned by Tyler Perry. It was widely reported that Oprah had introduced the couple to the prolific filmmaker.

After a few months of staying at Perry’s $18 million mansion, Meghan, Harry, and their two children moved on by purchasing a $14.65 million estate in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle had never met Tyler Perry,but when she married Prince Harry he said he was praying for her “and understood what this meant”. She told him every detail of their situation in Canada. He later offered her one of his homes in Beverly Hills, complete with security detail pic.twitter.com/P0TwfJgZWg — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) August 31, 2022

Gayle King revealed that Oprah Winfrey did not help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move into Tyler Perry’s house

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been best friends for decades. If anyone knew whether or not Oprah introduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Tyler Perry, it would be her.

But King said her friend was not responsible for linking the royal couple to the filmmaker. “Oprah didn’t hook that up. Harry and Meghan know people,” she told ET. “Tyler knows people. Oprah knows people but she did not make that connection for Harry and Meghan to live in Tyler’s house.”

Tyler Perry on his special bond with Meghan Markle: 'I'm incredibly proud to see how happy you are' https://t.co/vhx2kR51as pic.twitter.com/9hvdOzoafG — Channel24 (@Channel24) August 9, 2022

The former ‘Suits’ star had never met the filmmaker before moving into his home

Meghan Markle has never met Tyler Perry before moving into his mansion. But the filmmaker had reached out to her when she married Prince Harry to extend his support. Meghan took him up on his offer when she and Harry decided to step back from their royal duties.

Perry also provided a security detail for the couple during their stay. The couple had previously told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a lack of security for their children was a major concern.

When Harry and Meghan moved on to their Montecito home, Perry gave them a grand piano as a housewarming gift, telling them, “Write the soundtrack for your life.”

The royal couple was “really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness,” an insider told People. “They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time.”

The source added, “With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven.”

