Gene and Kim’s Call Will Be Revealed in ‘Better Call Saul’s Final Episodes; Fans Think They Know What Was Said

Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk) has a brief but intense conversation with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) in a payphone booth in the Better Call Saul episode “Breaking Bad.” Showrunners promise we’ll find out what the two were talking about during their call at some point in the final two episodes. But fans think they’ve already figured it out. Here’s what Kim and Gene might have been talking about.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 “Breaking Bad.”]

Bob Odenkirk as Gene Takavic | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Kim Wexler called Francesca Liddy to check on Saul after the events in ‘Breaking Bad’

As Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 reveals, Kim was alive and well when Breaking Bad took place. After Heisenberg’s (Bryan Craston) death and Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) escape, Kim reached out to Francesca (Tina Parker) to check on Saul.

"She asked about me." #BetterCallSaul — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 2, 2022

Gene learns this during his conversation with Francesca and it’s piques his interest — so much so he dials the operator and asks for Palm Coast Sprinklers, a company in Florida where he believes Kim works. Upon being patched through, the sound cuts to the passing traffic on the road. We can hear muffled voices, but the audio of Kim’s conversation with Gene is unclear.

Theories about Gene’s call with Kim in ‘Breaking Bad’ episode of ‘Better Call Saul’

Knowing Gene spoke with Kim in a post-Heisenberg world is enough for some fans. However, most are eager to know what the former couple discussed.

Could Kim be married with children and happy with her new life? Is she repulsed with who Jimmy became and therefore put off by a call from a criminal? These are all possibilities.

Similarly, Gene could shoot his shot at a future with Kim during their call, which she could vehemently deny, especially considering her “together, we’re poison” line from “Fun and Games.”

Since we couldn’t hear the person on the other line, there are theories Gene never actually reaches Kim. However, one Reddit user might have disproved that theory.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans translate Kim and Gene’s phone conversation

Leave it to Redditors to theorize what Gene and Kim talked about during their call. One Redditor shared their findings, which are based on the German dub of the episode.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

“The beginning is inaudible … but it’s mid-sentence and he is already upset about what Kim must have said,” their post starts. They continue with what they believe Gene said to Kim:

“… You have no idea what I did or didn’t do, okay? Why don’t YOU turn yourself in, you don’t have to be considerate of me, I can only be hanged ONCE. Okay, look, Kim, why are we even talking about this. We’re both too smart … “ Reddit

Kim’s conversation with Gene will be revealed by the end of ‘Better Call Saul’

Thomas Schnauz, writer and director of the “Breaking Bad” episode, spoke with Variety about Kim and Gene’s phone conversation. He confirmed we will find out what Gene and Kim talked about some time in the last two episodes.

“There’s a scene written,” Schnauz revealed. “What he actually says, it will be addressed in a future episode. We’ll know some more details of what’s spoken about.”

Because Gene’s conversation with Francesca was lengthy and full of useful information, showrunners opted to have his call with Kim be inaudible. “Something upset him,” Schnauz teased. ‘We don’t know exactly what — but we’re going to see how he deals with that pain.”

There are only two episodes left. Watch Better Call Saul on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: How Much Gene Takavic Makes at Cinnabon in ‘Better Call Saul’ Compared to Saul Goodman in ‘Breaking Bad’