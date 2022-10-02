‘General Hospital’: Did Luke and Laura Actors Anthony Geary and Genie Francis Ever Date in Real Life?

Celebrity relationships have always been fascinating, especially concerning beloved television show characters. Fans have often wondered whether “Luke and Laura” were ever a couple in real life, which is no surprise since they were one of the most popular and loved couples in television history. Their on-screen relationship made General Hospital one of the most successful soap operas ever.

Actors Genie Francis, who played Laura, and Anthony Geary, who played Luke, certainly had a lot of on-screen chemistry throughout their time together on the show, but that didn’t translate into sparks off the screen.

A brief history of Luke and Laura on ‘General Hospital’

The saga of Luke and Laura began captivating audiences in 1979, although their “relationship” had a dark and controversial start. Today, such a pairing would likely not happen in a network television show, but the 1970s were a different time indeed.

Luke and Laura’s relationship was a last-ditch attempt to resurrect a dying show. General Hospital was rapidly losing viewers, and the producers felt that drastic measures were needed to revive it, or it would be canceled. Showrunners decided to bring Francis’ Laura character to the forefront to attract younger viewers and created the Luke character.

The decision to have Luke assault Laura and then have the couple fall in love and ultimately get married raised many concerns, but the audience was quick to forgive and forget. The show’s writers broke from traditional hospital drama and delved into adventure and intrigue in the hopes of expanding their audience and giving them something different.

However, the relationship between Luke and Laura won the hearts of viewers to the extent that their wedding netted over 30 million views and was the most watched daytime television event in history.

Who is Genie Francis married to?

Genie Francis has been married to actor Jonathan Frakes since 1988. Frakes is best known for his role as “Number One” in the long-running Star Trek: The Next Generation series. The couple began dating after working together on the show North And South, according to LiveRampUp. The couple has two children together.

Is Anthony Geary married?

While plenty of people would have liked to believe that Anthony Geary and Genie Francis were dating, this was never the case. Geary has never been married and is very quiet about his dating and relationship life. While he has never publicly come out, there are some rumors that he is gay, according to Reference. Further, there are rumors that he was in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Ron Glass. However, these rumors have never been confirmed by either actor.

One rumor he confirmed was that he had a brief relationship with the late actor Elizabeth Taylor, who appeared on the show in 1981 as Helena Cassadine. Hollywood Mask reported that he disclosed this on an episode of the Wendy Williams Show.

Are Anthony Geary and Genie Francis friends in real life?

Anthony Geary and Genie Francis of ‘General Hospital’ | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

While it’s been some time since they’ve shared the set, and Anthony Geary is living in Amsterdam, the two have continued to speak fondly of each other. Geary, in particular, expressed his admiration for her talent and vulnerability, stating that he felt very protective of her.

To hear Genie Francis talk, it’s evident that she felt like Geary was someone she could learn from as an actor, and she’s clearly enjoyed working with him over the years. For as long as they have been “Luke and Laura,” it’s no wonder they have been close, and it’s also no surprise that people have tried to “ship” them in real life.

