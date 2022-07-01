Is ‘General Hospital’ a New Episode on July 4, 2022?

General Hospital is a popular daytime TV series airing episodes daily. Since 1963, viewers have watched the Port Charles drama unfold every day. However, like many soap operas, it can be preempted because of the holidays. With Monday being July 4, will fans be treated to a new episode or a rerun?

General Hospital I Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images

Is ‘General Hospital’ airing a new episode on July 4, 2022?

General Hospital fans are accustomed to watching new episodes daily. Currently, the show’s amid massive dramatic storylines with viewers on the edge of their seats. The show has recently faced a few preemptions because of national news. With Monday being a holiday, many are curious about the ABC soap opera’s status for that day.

Unfortunately for fans, it’s not good news. TV Guide says a new episode won’t be airing on July 4, 2022. Instead, the network will air a rerun of a classic episode.

Drew owes Carly an explanation (and possibly a bailout). Where will she land once the dust of the failed ELQ / Aurora merger settles?#GH is brand-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @CameronMathison pic.twitter.com/ls7KFezjbd — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 29, 2022

Which episode will air on July 4, 2022?

While General Hospital fans won’t get to see a new episode on July 4, they can see a rerun of the soap opera. On Monday, the network will air an episode from November 24, 2021. Viewers can stroll down memory lane as they watch Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) celebrate their first Thanksgiving together. However, the couple’s night is ruined when Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) shows up on her doorstep.

Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) opens up to Portia Robinson (Brooke Kerr) about his dad Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett). Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) seeks out Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) to apologize. Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) lie about baby Bailey’s paternity.

When’s the next new episode of ‘General Hospital’?

Fans will have to put up with only one rerun this week. New episodes of General Hospital will start airing on Tuesday, July 5. According to Soaps.com, it’ll be a week of surprises and important decisions.

Sasha is caught between a rock and a hard place. Will she give in to her blackmailer’s demands?#GH is dramatic, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 pic.twitter.com/XfrVI78ykB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 1, 2022

After his merger with ELQ fails, Drew approaches Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) with a business opportunity. Meanwhile, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) tries to get in good with the Quartermaines in hopes of a financial windfall.

As for the relationship side of things, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) makes a decision about his marriage after Sasha Gilmore’s (Sofia Mattsson) erratic behavior. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) commiserate over their dating woes. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) presses Nina for answers when he sees she’s upset.

