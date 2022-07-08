‘Gentleman Jack’ Canceled: Suranne Jones Reflects on Show’s ‘Huge Impact’ as Fans Mourn Its End

TL;DR:

HBO has canceled Gentleman Jack after two seasons.

Star Suranne Jones says she has “​​never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact.”

Her co-star Sophie Rundle says she hopes the cancellation “isn’t too disappointing for those who were hoping for more.”

Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker and Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in ‘Gentleman Jack’ | (C) Lookout Point/HBO – Photographer: Aimee Spinks

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are reacting after HBO canceled Gentleman Jack. The 1830s-set period drama was inspired by the real-life romance between Anne Lister (Jones) and Ann Walker (Rundle). While Jones and Rundle said they were sad Gentleman Jack was coming to an end after two seasons, both expressed pride at being part of a show that celebrated Anne and Ann’s groundbreaking romance.

‘Gentleman Jack’ canceled after two seasons at HBO

Gentleman Jack is based on Lister’s actual diaries, which chronicle her life and her relationship with Ann. The two wed in a secret 1834 ceremony that’s believed to have been the first lesbian marriage in the U.K. (via The Guardian).

The show premiered in 2019, with a second season debuting in April 2022. However, fans will not get to see the conclusion of Anne and Ann’s story. HBO announced on July 7 that there would not be Gentleman Jack Season 3, according to a report from Deadline.

Star Suranne Jones reflects on the ‘beautiful journey’ of making the show

Soon after the news that the series had been canceled broke, Jones took to Instagram to thank fans for their support of Gentleman Jack and reflect on the show’s positive impact.

Jones said making the show was a “beautiful journey” and she was happy it had “brought so many together” and “enabled people to share their stories.” The actor pointed out that Lister is now more recognized than ever before, with a college named after her at the University of York, a plaque acknowledging her and Walker’s relationship at the church where they wed, and an increase in the number of visitors to Shibden, her family’s estate.

“​​I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has,” she wrote. “It wasn’t always the easiest job I’ve had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got.”

Sophie Rundle says she’s ‘so proud’ to have been part of ‘Gentleman Jack’

Like Jones, Rundle also reflected on being part of a show that put a spotlight on lesser-known figures from history.

“I hope the news that there won’t be another series of Gentleman Jack isn’t too disappointing for those who were hoping for more,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming [Ann Walker and Anne Lister’s] place in history.”

Though Gentleman Jack was one of HBO’s lower-rated original series, it attracted a loyal group of fans who were devasted to hear that it had been canceled. In online comments, some expressed hope that another network or streaming service might pick up the show, which was a co-production with the BBC. Fan campaigns have helped save canceled shows such as Sanditon and Magnum P.I. However, as of now, there’s no indication that the same will happen for Gentleman Jack.

