George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

George Harrison called Paul McCartney a hypocrite for not attending The Beatles‘ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1988.

Into the 1980s, George and Ringo Starr spent a lot of time with their former bandmate and getting to know him again. The remaining Fab Four hadn’t been close friends since their days in The Beatles.

However, Paul threw all the work they’d put into rebuilding their relationships away when he “superimposed” some old legal drama The Beatles had onto the group’s induction.

George Harrison | Sonia Moskowitz/IMAGES/Getty Images

George Harrison didn’t know if he wanted to attend The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Out of the Fab Four, George was the least suited to fame and struggled the most with The Beatles’ legacy. He once said, “The Beatles exist apart from myself. I am not really Beatle George.” Yet, years later, George came to terms with being a Beatle and let all the bad times wash away. He only remembered the good and even paid homage to that period of his life in 1987’s “When We Was Fab.”

However, before George made peace with his Beatles days, it wouldn’t have been surprising if he decided not to attend The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Out of his bandmates, he was the least likely to attend, and he almost didn’t.

“Well, I must say, it didn’t mean anything to me until I got there because, you know, it’s just some idea somebody had and it’s only been two or three years, it didn’t really mean that much to me,” George told MuchMusic. “But somebody said, ‘It might not seem like much now, but it’s history, and you’ll enjoy it.’ So, I went along, and I was glad I went.

“Had a great night after everybody settled down; it was a bit hectic. It was fantastic just to see all those people—Little Richard and all the guys there. I really enjoyed it. But now, as I’ve got my little statue that says, ‘The Beatles,’ ‘The Hall of Fame,’ and I’m sure as it goes more into the future, it’s going to be something which I’m certainly glad I didn’t miss it.”

It’s also surprising that George went to the ceremony because he hated receiving awards. It was just another diversion in life. However, it was good that George went because he loved The Beatles deep down. He was proud of everything they accomplished.

George called Paul McCartney a hypocrite for not attending The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

At the ceremony, Paul sent a telegram calling The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction a “fake reunion.” He’d feel like a hypocrite if he attended. According to George, Paul was a hypocrite regardless. They’d all become friends again. However, Paul used some old legal drama as an excuse not to go to the ceremony.

George told Ray Martin (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters), “Well, unfortunately, you know, Paul is a hypocrite sometimes because right before we had that Hall of Fame thing, you know, we’d not been friends for a number of years and we spent a long time really getting to know each other again, and it was so sad really that Paul should use an old business kind of thing and superimpose it on that situation with the Hall of Fame.

“And it’s sad really that he’s like that. But it’s really sad because we spent a long time this last year and the early part of—well, just the end of the year right before I came away from London, we had lots of dinners and meetings and we were all really on a great course, which we still are in a business sense of solving every problem we ever had, finally, after all these years.

“And it was just a shame that Paul should use, like, a sort of political sort of situation. Because I think all he’s done is miss a great night out, miss meeting Little Richard, and all the old guys, and Dylan. And also, I think it put another nail in his own coffin as far as him as a person because, you know, as Bob Dylan said at the Hall of Fame, ‘Love and peace is one thing, but we all have to have forgiveness too.'”

George was willing to forgive Paul for not attending. He knew that was just how his former bandmate was as a person. Paul was hypocritical about many things.

During a press conference, George said, “I think there’s a thing with Paul. One minute, he says one thing, and he’s really charming, and the next minute, he’s all uptight. We all go through that, you know, good and bad and stuff. But I think by now, we got to find like somewhere in the center.”

On Wogan, George said he understood why Paul didn’t attend, although he thought it was a bit “silly.” Despite everything, George didn’t let Paul ruin his night. His no-show didn’t affect their relationship either, which wasn’t surprising. In any other band, what Paul did would’ve started a bitter feud. George was better than that.

George didn’t miss Paul at the ceremony

During his interview with MuchMusic, George said he didn’t let Paul’s no-show affect his night at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“It’s a pity he missed it because he would have had a good time,” George said. “It was nice to see people say, ‘Well, after all that we’ve done.’ That’s all it was really; get the lads here, give ’em a pat on the back, and give them their medal.

“And it’s a shame he missed it because he contributed so much to it, but it didn’t spoil our night. We still had fun without him.”

George told CNN that he didn’t miss Paul at the ceremony. “No,” George laughed. “I think he missed it more than-I mean, it would’ve been great if he’d been there. But, you know, he just chose not to be there, and he just missed it himself; he missed out on a great experience.”

It wouldn’t have been The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony without a bit of drama. Still, it would’ve been great to see the remaining Fab Four perform together.