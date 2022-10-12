George Harrison Claimed Writing a Rockabilly Song Was Hard

George Harrison claimed writing a rockabilly song was difficult. He grew up listening to the genre, which helped him form his style in The Beatles. However, after playing rock ‘n’ roll for years, George found he couldn’t write a rockabilly song.

George Harrison | Ebet Roberts/Redferns

George Harrison grew up listening to rockabilly

After school every day, George turned on the radio and listened to tunes from Jimmie Rodgers, Big Bill Broonzy, Slim Whitman, and various English music-hall numbers.

In 1992, George told Timothy White (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters), “I think the first person who really got me interested in guitar was Jimmie Rodgers—’The Singing Brakeman.’

“And my father had some records, and he used to go away to sea, and he brought back this big wind-up gramophone and Jimmie Rodgers records. ‘Waiting for a Train,’ it was called, and ‘Blue Yodel.’ And so I always remember that from when I was a little kid of about eight or seven.

“Later, when I was a little bit older than that, there was this guy from Florida, and he was a huge success in England during the ’50s, and he was called Slim Whitman. Again, there was a singer with a guitar. And then it turned into Bill Haley. And then in Britain we had this big craze called skiffle music, which came out of a traditional jazz, which is kind of Dixieland jazz.”

Rock ‘n’ roll songs came on the radio when George was 13. The genre entered the future musician’s life by way of Fat Domino’s “I’m in Love Again,” Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel,” and Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti.”

Elvis and other rockabilly artists like Buddy Holly and Carl Perkins inspired George immensely.

George couldn’t write a rockabilly song

During a 1987 interview with Guitar Player, George explained that he thought of forming a rockabilly band and making an album. However, George realized it was difficult writing a rockabilly song.

“I don’t know if there’s enough rockabilly people to make a record a success,” George said. “You know, I thought of that, and a lot of people have said that to me. Years ago Leon Russell used to keep saying, ‘Just do that! You really do that good.’

“Jing-jinga rhythm–all those ‘That’s All Right, Mama’ kind of tunes. But I know Paul McCartney used to always say years ago, ‘In a way, it’s easier to write ‘Yesterday’ than it is to write ‘A-wop-bop-a-lubop-a-wop-bam-boom.’ It’s true.

“It’s one thing singing ‘Blue Suede Shoes,’ but it’s another thing writing it.”

The former Beatle considered producing a Carl Perkins album

George might’ve found it difficult to write a rockabilly song. However, he wanted to support the genre by producing a Carl Perkins album.

“I said to Carl Perkins, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if there were songs like that around now?’ And he sat down and rattled off about 10 tunes he’s got written that are brilliant–just like that,” George said. “All he needs is somebody to get on producing him and get him a record deal.

“Oh, sure, we’ll help Carl. I’d like to do some tracks with him.”

George and Perkins remained friends, but the former Beatle never got to produce his idol. Writing a rockabilly song was difficult, but George continued to play his favorite songs in the genre often.

