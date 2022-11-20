George Harrison Didn’t Miss Paul McCartney at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

George Harrison admitted he didn’t miss Paul McCartney at The Beatles‘ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 1988. Initially, George didn’t want to attend either. However, he enjoyed the night once he arrived and everyone settled down. He realized he would’ve regretted it if he didn’t go like Paul.

Initially, George Harrison didn’t want to attend The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Initially, George didn’t care about The Beatles’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. So, he had no desire to attend. However, his opinions about the whole thing changed once he arrived at the ceremony.

“Well, I must say, it didn’t mean anything to me until I got there because, you know, it’s just some idea somebody had and it’s only been two or three years; it didn’t really mean that much to me,” George told MuchMusic. “But somebody said, ‘It might not seem like much now, but it’s history, and you’ll enjoy it.’ So, I went along, and I was glad I went.”

The guitarist told MuchMusic that he had a great time at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. However, only “after everybody settled down; it was a bit hectic,” he said.

“It was fantastic just to see all those people—Little Richard and all the guys there. I really enjoyed it. But now, as I’ve got my little statue that says, ‘The Beatles,’ ‘The Hall of Fame,’ and I’m sure as it goes more into the future, it’s going to be something which I’m certainly glad I didn’t miss it.”

Later, George told CNN that being in a room full of “crazed” people was hard. “Like the Hall of Fame was such a night, you know? It was very stressful being in a room full of crazed people, even thought they were all supposed to be from the record business.”

George didn’t miss Paul at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

During his speech at The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, George joked about Paul. “It’s unfortunate that Paul’s not here because he was the one who had the speech in his pocket,” George said.

Paul chose not to attend the ceremony due to his standing legal battles with his bandmates. George thought it was a shame.

He told CNN that he didn’t miss Paul at the ceremony. “Did you miss Paul?” the interviewer asked. “No,” George laughed. “I think he missed it more than-I mean, it would’ve been great if he’d been there. But, you know, he just chose not to be there, and he just missed it himself; he missed out on a great experience.”

George should’ve been the one not to attend

Out of the Fab Four, George should’ve been the one not to attend The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It wouldn’t have been surprising if he didn’t go considering his dislike of adulation and fame.

George became uncomfortable with fame earlier than the rest of the group. He didn’t like that fans wanted a piece of him and were ready to do anything for him like he was some God. Once he became spiritual, those feelings became heightened.

So, it was no surprise he disliked being awarded for his work. It was all fake to him. If he were going to get any appreciation from anyone, it would be from God. He only played music to be closer to his maker anyway. George didn’t like when fans treated him like a deity. It was blasphemous.

His ego had been stretched enough. Eventually, George knew that getting awards and being famous was all a big diversion. In Martin Scorsese’s 2011 documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, his widow, Olivia, said, “George had maximum amount of diversion in life. Towards the end of his life, I’d say, ‘Oh, they want to give you this award thing.’ He said, ‘I don’t want it. Tell them to get another monkey.’ I’d say, ‘Yeah, but you know, it’s a really nice one. You should have this.’

“And he’d say, ‘Well, if you want it so bad, you go and get it. I’m not going. I’m not doing that anymore.’ Because it’s just a big diversion… He really did draw the line, and I really admired him for that.”

During The Beatles’ lifetime, Paul maintained a leadership role. He guided his bandmates, often too much, and was sometimes called the PR Beatle. So, it’s strange he chose not to attend. It also put a dampener on the rest of his relationship with George.

Still, The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony turned out great, and it’s good that George went. He truly made peace with being a Beatle that night.

