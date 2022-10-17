George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, said she bonded with Mick Jagger’s ex-wife, Jerry Hall. The pair knew what it meant to be a rock star’s wife.

Pattie Boyd and George Harrison | Bettmann/Getty Images

Pattie Boyd and Jerry Hall were married to some of the most famous rock stars of the 1960s

Boyd met George on the set of The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night in 1964. He proposed to her when they met, falling in love at first sight. Boyd had a boyfriend but quickly broke up with him to date George.

The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, accompanied them on their first date. However, that was the least of the new couple’s worries. Fans assaulted Boyd one night after she left a Beatles concert early. No one prepared her for being a Beatle’s girlfriend or wife.

Boyd and George married in 1966. They began a spiritual journey not long after, but George became so interested in it that he left Boyd behind. She felt left out, especially when he invited members of the Hare Krishna Temple to live in their newly purchased home, Friar Park.

Eventually, in the early 1970s, their marriage began to crack. Boyd was sick of George’s alleged infidelities. Then, Clapton told Boyd he was in love with her. She began to go to him for comfort. Eventually, she left George for his friend. They married in 1979.

However, Boyd became sick of Clapton’s infidelities, too, and the pair divorced in 1989.

Meanwhile, Hall was also entangled in a love triangle. She broke up with Bryan Ferry to date the Rolling Stones frontman.

Throughout the 1980s, the couple was constantly on-again-off-again and had just as many rumored affairs. When they were on, they had four children. In 1990, they finally tied the knot, but later found out it was invalid in the U.K. After one too many affairs, the couple split in 1999.

Boyd and Hall bonded

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Boyd talked about her bond with Hall. She called her fellow model/actor “fabulous, gorgeous, and fun.”

Boyd explained, “We had a shared experience, although hers was on a different scale, because she’d go on tour with the Rolling Stones and at that time The Beatles only did small tours.”

The model hopes her friend is OK

The pair might have bonded over their shared experiences but lost touch. Boyd also revealed that she has not heard from Hall since she married media tycoon Rupert Murdoch in 2016. Their six-year marriage ended in July.

“I hope she’s all right,” Boyd said. “I was talking to a girlfriend the other day from America who is a friend of Jerry’s, too, and she hasn’t heard from her either. I don’t know, maybe she’s got a you-know-what [miming her mouth being zipped up].”

Boyd and Hall haven’t talked in a while, but they played significant roles in rock history. They were muses, although Boyd doesn’t think of herself as such. Without them, though, George, Clapton, and Jagger might not have written some of their best songs.

