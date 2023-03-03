George Harrison Was Known as the ‘Quiet Beatle,’ But His Guitar Contributions Made Him Irreplaceable

George Harrison was given the nickname the “Quiet Beatle” because he was reportedly shy and was often in the background of John Lennon and Paul McCartney. However, his contributions often went underappreciated by fans, who were mainly focused on who sang or wrote each song. George Harrison didn’t receive the same attention as McCartney and Lennon, but his guitar skills made him irreplaceable.

George Harrison only wrote a few of The Beatles’ hits

George Harrison | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Harrison proved in his solo career that he could write fantastic songs, but his songwriting talents were neutered in The Beatles. He did write a few hits, such as “Something” and “Here Comes the Sun,” but primary songwriting duties were given to Lennon and McCartney. In an interview with Salon, Harrison’s ex-wife Pattie Boyd said the singer was often frustrated that he was taking a backseat to his other bandmates.

“George’s songwriting got better and better,” Boyd shared. “He was so super-talented, but there was frustration because he enjoyed being in the studio with John and Paul, who were, you know, the ultimate songwriting team. It left little space for George, and it became a bit frustrating for him. But on the other hand, he was building up a wonderful catalog of his own music.”

Paul McCartney said Harrison made several songs better

George Harrison’s expert guitar skills can be heard on hundreds of Beatles songs, including “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Let it Be,” “She Loves You,” and “It Won’t Be Long.” In an interview with Mojo, McCartney explained how Harrison made underappreciated contributions.

While Lennon also played guitar, McCartney said Harrison carried more of the load, as most of the opening riffs and solos were performed by him. He also named “And I Love Her” as a song that was vastly improved due to the opening riff Harrison created.

“I would think immediately of my song ‘And I Love Her’, which I brought in pretty much as a finished song,” McCartney explained. “But George put on do-do-do-do [sings the signature riff] which is very much a part of the song. Y’know, the opening riff. That, to me, made a stunning difference to the song and whenever I play the song now, I remember the moment George came up with it. That song would not be the same without it.”

George Harrison introduced new instruments and guitar techniques to The Beatles

While George Harrison did improve songs through his guitar skills, he also had a knack for finding distinct sounds that made songs ascend. He learned how to play the sitar and played it on “Norwegian Wood,” giving the track a more spiritual atmosphere. He also mastered the reverse solo, which he introduced on songs like “I’m Only Sleeping.”

All of The Beatles loved the sound of the reverse solo. However, it took a while for Harrison to perfect, leading to a lengthy recording session. Studio engineer Geoff Emerick called it an “interminable day of listening to the same eight bars played backwards over and over and over again.” Still, the reverse solo became a unique technique that many other musicians tried to master.