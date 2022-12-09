George Harrison Like the Idea of Being in a Band With Ringo Starr, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Eric Clapton

After George Harrison performed with Ringo Starr, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Eric Clapton at the Prince’s Trust Concert in 1987, many people thought they’d make a good band. With the idea “bubbling about,” George admitted he liked it.

Ringo Starr, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne, George Harrison | Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The former Beatle performed with his friends at the Prince’s Trust Concert in 1987

George performed with his friends at the 1987 Prince’s Trust Concert. On Aspel & Co., George explained that before performing, it felt like he was going to the electric chair. Fortunately, George had Ringo, Clapton, Lynne, and Elton John to support him.

All four musicians also helped George record 1987’s Cloud Nine. Lynne co-produced the album, contributed vocals and various other instruments and co-wrote “That’s What It Takes,” “This Is Love,” and “When We Was Fab.” Ringo contributed drums on various tracks. Clapton added electric guitar on “Cloud 9,” “That’s What It Takes,” “Devil’s Radio,” and “Wreck of the Hesperus.” Meanwhile, Elton John contributed electric piano on “Cloud 9,” piano on “Devil’s Radio,” and “Wreck of the Hesperus.”

During a 1988 interview with Countdown Holland, George said he liked hanging out with the guys more than his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney.

“You know, I just like to hang out with people who are friendly,” George said. “I was sort of getting friendly with Paul, a little bit, but I haven’t really known him that well for the last 10 years. If it gets to the point where he’s friendly and happy then we could do something. At this point in time, I have more fun with Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, and Ringo and Elton.

“We get on really good, and I don’t like to get into situations where I don’t have fun. Paul sometimes is too, you know, he thinks too much of his past.”

George Harrison liked the idea of being in a band with his friends

The musicians’ Prince’s Trust performance made fans think they could one day form a band. George wasn’t against the idea.

On Aspel & Co., George said the idea of him starting a band with Ringo, Clapton, Lynne, and Elton John was “bubbling about.” He said, “Maybe in Elton’s mind, I don’t know. It’s sort of a good idea because everybody enjoys playing together.” Maybe that had something to do with what George said about their satisfied egos during a 1987 interview on The Today Show.

The reporter pointed out that George and his fellow musicians seemed to have a real support system and friendship.

“They’re really nice,” George replied. “I think the older we all get, the nicer we become; they become; I’m sure maybe I’ve gotten nicer too, I don’t know. But they are, they’re really good.

“I mean, they’ve all been through so much. I think their egos have all been satisfied or knocked down and up and down to such an extent that they sort of value friendship. They’re good, good guys. Elton, apparently, is forming a band for over 40-year-olds, which I’m told I’m going to be in.”

During a press conference that year, George touched on “possibly” touring with his friends. “I think Elton, at the moment, is doing an album and he’s going to be promoting that because he said-there was some story that Eric and him was going on tour, Eric Clapton, and Eric told me that he asked Elton and Elton said, ‘Oh, I haven’t heard about that.’ So, the managers sometimes just make up these ideas.

“He said, ‘I couldn’t do anything until next year anyway.’ But I think that kind of show would be nice. It’d be nice for me because I don’t fancy being like the star of some show.”

George didn’t get to start a band with his friends, except for Lynne

During a 1988 interview with MuchMusic, George spoke about wanting to do something with Clapton and Lynne.

“I shouldn’t really say this because they don’t know about it, but I’d like to do something, not just a solo album for myself, I’d like to try and get involved with maybe Jeff Lynne and maybe Eric Clapton and do something together new like that, just a one-off. Or maybe just Jeff and I; if not, I’ll do one on my own again.”

The interviewer asked, “A new band in the making here?” George replied, “The Traveling Wilburys. Don’t tell anybody.”

Unfortunately, George didn’t get to start a band with Ringo, Clapton, Elton John, and Lynne. However, he did form The Traveling Wilburys with Lynne, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison. Petty said one of the reasons why George loved the supergroup so much was because he didn’t have to be the frontman.

The Traveling Wilburys gave George everything he craved. He could jam with his friends in a carefree band.

