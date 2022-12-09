George Harrison Had More Fun With Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Elton John Than With Paul McCartney

George Harrison had more fun with fellow musicians Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr, and Elton John than with his former bandmate, Paul McCartney.

For much of the early 1980s, George and Paul were repairing their relationship and getting to know one another again. All that work flew out the window when Paul chose not to attend The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction for some petty reason. George didn’t like that Paul was friendly one minute and uptight the next.

So, George hung around other musicians who didn’t give him so much hassle.

Ringo Starr, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jeff Lynne, and George Harrison | Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

George Harrison and Paul McCartney had a complicated relationship in the 1980s

During their time as bandmates in The Beatles, George and Paul had their ups and downs. Ultimately, they were the least musically compatible. After the group broke up, George and Paul’s relationship remained virtually nonexistent until the 1980s.

In 1979, George told Rolling Stone he had no problems with Paul personally, but he couldn’t see them being bandmates again. On Aspel & Co. in 1987, George said he hadn’t known Paul for 10 years. Still, they were getting to know each other again.

The following year, Paul seemed to scrap all the healing and repairing he’d done with George when he used The Beatles’ legal issues with each other as an excuse to miss their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. George thought it was a bit hypocritical.

During a press conference that year, George discussed Paul suddenly wanting to write songs with him. He thought it was funny because he’d been in Paul’s life for decades. George also explained Paul was nice one minute and “uptight” the next.

“We all go through that, you know, good and bad and stuff. But I think by now, we got to find like somewhere in the center,” George said.

Paul’s attitude was a significant reason why George preferred the company of others.

George preferred hanging out with other musicians, not Paul

During a 1988 interview with Countdown Holland, George said playing together again was possible for him and Paul. However, he liked hanging out with other artists who were friendlier.

“You know, I just like to hang out with people who are friendly,” George said. “I was sort of getting friendly with Paul, a little bit, but I haven’t really known him that well for the last 10 years. If it gets to the point where he’s friendly and happy then we could do something. At this point in time, I have more fun with Jeff Lynne, Eric Clapton, and Ringo and Elton.

“We get on really good, and I don’t like to get into situations where I don’t have fun. Paul sometimes is too, you know, he thinks too much of his past.”

George performed with his friends at the 1987 Prince’s Trust Concert. On Aspel & Co., George explained that it felt like he was going to the electric chair before he performed. Fortunately, George had Ringo, Clapton, Lynne, and Elton John to support him.

Their Prince’s Trust performance also made fans think they could one day form a band. George wasn’t against the idea. George would’ve preferred being bandmates with his fellow musicians rather than Paul too.

The former Beatle would’ve gladly been in a band with his friends, unlike his former bandmate

On Aspel & Co., George said the idea of him starting a band with Ringo, Clapton, Lynne, and Elton John was “bubbling about.” He said, “Maybe in Elton’s mind, I don’t know. It’s sort of a good idea because everybody enjoys playing together.” Maybe that had something to do with what George said about their satisfied egos during a 1987 interview on The Today Show.

The reporter pointed out that George and his fellow musicians seemed to have a real support system and friendship.

“They’re really nice,” George replied. “I think the older we all get, the nicer we become; they become; I’m sure maybe I’ve gotten nicer too, I don’t know. But they are, they’re really good.

“I mean, they’ve all been through so much. I think their egos have all been satisfied or knocked down and up and down to such an extent that they sort of value friendship. They’re good, good guys. Elton, apparently, is forming a band for over 40-year-olds, which I’m told I’m going to be in.”

George also told MuchMusic about wanting to do something with Clapton and Lynne. “I shouldn’t really say this because they don’t know about it, but I’d like to do something, not just a solo album for myself, I’d like to try and get involved with maybe Jeff Lynne and maybe Eric Clapton and do something together new like that, just a one-off. Or maybe just Jeff and I; if not, I’ll do one on my own again.”

George never said he wanted to be bandmates with Paul again. However, he did when the “Threetles” (George, Paul, and Ringo) briefly reunited to record two new Beatles songs, “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love,” with John’s old demos.

Still, George more than likely had more fun when he formed The Traveling Wilburys. He never formed a band with Ringo, Clapton, Lynne, and Elton John, but he did create a supergroup with Lynne, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Roy Orbison. Their group made George unimaginably happy.

