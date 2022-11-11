George Harrison Thanked 2 Singers by Name in The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Of the members of his band, George Harrison spoke the most at The Beatles‘ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. During his speech, he thanked two legendary musicians by name. He said The Beatles wouldn’t exist without them.

During The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, George Harrison said many artists stole from 1 singer

The Beatles were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. John Lennon died in 1980 and Paul McCartney did not attend the ceremony, so Ringo Starr and George were the only Beatles present. Unsurprisingly, George praised John and Paul in his induction speech.

Subsequently, George praised another major musician. “I suppose, basically, the reason we became a band was all the other people who are in the Hall of Fame already, including Lead Belly — because they actually stole his tunes and turned it into skiffle, and we all became skifflers when we were 13,” he said. For context, Lead Belly was a folk and blues singer known for his recordings of songs such as “Boll Weevil,” “Goodnight, Irene,” and “Midnight Special.”

George Harrison said a rock ‘n’ roll star paved the way for The Beatles to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

George went on to discuss the other musicians in the Hall. “And all of them in there, and all of the people inducted tonight too, they all had great influence on us, and it was for that reason alone we just wanted to get guitars, get in a band, because we didn’t have proper jobs at the time,” he said. “Anyway … it sort of turned out fine, [chuckles] and it got a bit bigger than any of us expected, and it’s certainly wonderful to be here and certainly a thrill.”

Subsequently, George thanked one rock ‘n’ roll star in particular. “And thank you all very much — especially all the rock ‘n’ rollers, and Little Richard, there,” he said. “It’s all his fault, really!” Little Richard was a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer known for songs like “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” as well as his energetic live shows.

How Lead Belly’s and Little Richard’s songs performed on the pop charts in the United States

Lead Belly died in 1949, before the Billboard Hot 100 existed, so it’s difficult to quantify his success. On the other hand, seven of Little Richard’s songs reached the Billboard Hot 100. The highest-charting was “Baby Face,” which only reached No. 41.

Only two of Little Richard’s albums — King of Rock and Roll and Little Richard’s Greatest Hits — reached the Billboard 200. Neither hit the top 100.

Lead Belly and Little Richard may not have been chart juggernauts but George knew they paved the way for countless other artists.

