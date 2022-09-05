George Harrison Tried Cashing in on the Money Lorne Michaels Promised for a Beatles Reunion on ‘SNL’

George Harrison tried cashing in on the money Lorne Michaels promised for a Beatles reunion on his show, SNL. In 1976, the producer went on live television to give an impassioned speech about his love for The Beatles and offered a handsome sum of money to the band if they reunited and played a couple of songs on the comedy show.

George appeared as the musical guest months later and thought he was entitled to the money. However, it didn’t exactly work that way.

George Harrison on ‘SNL’ | Richard E. Aaron/ Getty Images

Lorne Michaels’ passionate offer

During the April 24, 1976 show of NBC’s Saturday Night (Later Saturday Night Live), producer Lorne Michaels cut in to speak directly to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. He had a special offer for them.

“Lately there have been a lot of rumors to the effect that the four of you might be getting back together,” Lorne said. “That would be great. In my book, the Beatles are the best thing that ever happened to music. It goes even deeper than that – you’re not just a musical group, you’re a part of us. We grew up with you.”

He then made his offer. “It’s for this reason that I am inviting you to come on our show. Now, we’ve heard and read a lot about personality and legal conflicts that might prevent you guys from reuniting. That’s something which is none of my business.

“That’s a personal problem. You guys will have to handle that. But it’s also been said that no one has yet to come up with enough money to satisfy you. Well, if it’s money you want, there’s no problem here. The National Broadcasting Company has authorized me to offer you this check to be on our show… [ holds up check ] ..a certified check for $3,000.

“Here it is right here. A check made out to you, the Beatles, for $3,000. All you have to do is sing three Beatles songs. ‘She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah.‘ That’s $1,000 right there. You know the words – it’ll be easy.”

Unbeknownst to Michaels, two Beatles were together, watching SNL, less than a mile away. Paul was visiting John that night, and the pair watched Michaels’ live plea. They even considered taking Michaels’ offer. Although, two Beatles coming to collect wouldn’t have settled the deal.

“We were watching it and almost went down to the studio, just as a gag. We nearly got into a cab, but we were actually too tired…,” John said in 1980, according to David Sheff’s All We Are Saying (per Beatles Bible). “He and Linda walked in and he and I were just sitting there watching the show, and we went, ha-ha, wouldn’t it be funny if we went down, but we didn’t.”

George Harrison tried cashing in on the money Michaels offered for a Beatles reunion on ‘SNL’

Like his ex-bandmates, George tried to take Michaels up on his offer when he performed on SNL months later. However, like John and Paul, George didn’t exactly meet the deal. Michaels wanted all four of The Beatles, not three, not two, and certainly not one.

During the Nov. 20, 1976 episode, George appeared as the musical guest and also popped up in a hilarious sketch where he confronts Michaels about the money.

“I’ve come all this way,” George said (per Ultimate Classic Rock). “It’s $3,000. That was the deal!”

“You see, I thought that you would understand, you know, that it was $3,000 for four people, that it would just be $750 for each of you,” Michaels said. “I mean, as far as I’m concerned, I mean, you could have the full $3,000. But the network…”

George called NBC “chintzy,” so Michaels offered $250 to him for opening the show with: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

George had some help from a friend during his ‘SNL’ performance

Musician Paul Simon came out to help George during his performance on SNL. Simon spoke highly about the performance in a special edition of Rolling Stone, “Remembering George.”

“The roots of my friendship with George Harrison go back to 1976, when we performed together on Saturday Night Live,” Simon said. “Sitting on stools side by side with acoustic guitars, we sang ‘Here Comes the Sun,’ and ‘Homeward Bound.’

“Though we’re in the same generation and weaned on Buddy Holly, Elvis and the Everly Brothers, it must have seemed as strange to him to be harmonizing with someone other than Lennon or McCartney as it was for me to blend with someone other than Art Garfunkel.

“Nevertheless, it was an effortless collaboration. The mesh of his guitar and voice with my playing and singing gave our duet an ease and musicality that made me realize how intrinsic and subtle his contribution was to the Beatles’ brilliant creative weave.

“He made musicians sound good without calling attention to himself.”

George didn’t get the full $3,000, but he got to collaborate with Simon. That’s something.

