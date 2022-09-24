George Harrison’s Poignant Last Words to His Sister Were ‘Typical George’

George Harrison and his sister Louise were close growing up but had a long falling out at the start of the 1990s. Before his death, however, the two reconciled, and she was able to see him one last time. She drove to see him at the hospital, and they reminisced for hours. She revealed that his last words to her referenced their childhood. Louise said that what he said to her was typical of her younger brother.

George Harrison and his sister reunited before his death

In the 1990s, Harrison and Louise had a falling out because he didn’t appreciate the conversion of her Illinois home into a bed-and-breakfast called A Hard Day’s Night. While she did not own the bed-and-breakfast, she used her name to promote it, and Harrison reportedly believed that she was trying to capitalize on his success. The siblings went years without speaking.

Before his death, though, Louise drove to Staten Island, where Harrison was receiving treatment for cancer.

“I was in Toronto two weeks before he died when I finally heard that he was ill. I drove through New York, so I could try and get a chance to see him,” she told the Daily Mail in 2016. “As luck would have it, I was able to get in touch with his doctor who gave me the information to go to see him and I was able to see him for a couple hours.”

Though she could tell he was sick, Louise said that Harrison still seemed full of life.

“George was pretty frail, yet he was also still vibrant,” she said. “His eyes were still bright. He was very happy. We hugged.”

She reported that his last words to her were typical of him

Harrison’s wife, Olivia, and son, Dhani, gave the siblings time alone to catch up. Louise explained that they talked and laughed about their childhood.

“We talked about the fun things that made us laugh when we were kids,” she said. “All the family jokes we laughed over for years. It was a very emotional moment. He was still George. He must have been in pain, but he didn’t show it. We reminisced about our childhood, and his sense of humor was the same as ever.”

She explained that the Harrison family had a recurring joke.

“One of our family jokes and sayings was, ‘Let’s see what’s round this next corner,'” she said. “When we used to go on vacation, our dad would always book us in a cottage somewhere, either in Wales or some other part of England. We would take these walks and mum would see an interesting pathway, and the first time she said, ‘Let’s see what’s round this corner,’ we had to keep going for four miles before we could get back to the road again. So, the next time, we would say, ‘No, no, no,’ because we had to keep going around these corners. It took us ages.”

When Louise hugged Harrison before she left, he told her, “Let’s see what’s round this next corner.”

“It was typical George,” she said.

George Harrison’s sister helped promote his music in the United States

Before The Beatles hit it big in the United States, Louise did her best to promote the group.

“I started running around all radio stations in the States saying quite innocently, ‘This is my kid brother’s band in England, they’re number one, maybe you would like to be playing their records,'” she explained. “They were really looking down their noses at me like what on earth is this woman doing.”

She explained that she wanted to do whatever she could to boost the band’s popularity.

“I did all I could to help my kid brother,” she said.

