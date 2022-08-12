George Harrison’s Son, Dhani, Said His Father Had Something Typical to Say to Him in a Dream

George Harrison‘s son, Dhani, said his father said something typical to him in a dream once. Dhani was 23 when his famous father died of cancer in 2001.

The former Beatle and his wife, Olivia, treated Dhani like an adult throughout his life. George told him things about life, including spirituality, from a young age.

When his father died, Dhani was more familiar with what happens after you die than George was at 23. So, Dhani should have expected his father’s response in dreamland.

George Harrison, his wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani | GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

George Harrison’s son, Dhani, knew about spirituality at a young age

When Dhani was growing up, George didn’t hold back on telling him things no matter his age.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Olivia said she’s “constantly surprised” to hear Dhani talk about things she didn’t know George had told him.

“Whether it was something for history’s sake, or a mantra, or some lesson, I thought, he didn’t wait until (Dhani) was 30 or 40,” Olivia said. “That’s a real lesson, too. Why do we hold back? Why are we so constrained by time? George didn’t live like that. Maybe he was prescient. Maybe he knew.”

George always said everything he wanted to say and lived in the here and now.

“One of his favorite things to say was, ‘Be here now,'” Olivia told the LA Times. “Sometimes he and Dhani would be talking and Dhani would ask, ‘Well what if this happens?’ or ‘What if that happens?’ George would say, ‘Be here now. Be here now.'”

In Martin Scorsese’s documentary, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, Dhani explained that his father didn’t have a scar on his body when he died; he was like a yogi. Dhani knew that his father’s death wasn’t final. George was around all the time.

He once said, “They’re all there, all our loved ones and all our friends and relatives; everybody is all there in their astral bodies.”

George’s son, Dhani, said he had something typical to say in a dream

In Scorsese’s documentary, Dhani explained he’d once had a dream about his father. George gave him a typical George response. The documentary producers asked Dhani what he’d say to George if he were around today.

Dhani responded, “‘Where have you been?’ I had a dream that I saw him,” Dhani explained. “That was what I said to him in the dream. So, I guess that’s what would be the question, wouldn’t it? ‘Where have you been… since I last saw you?’

“And he answered it. So, I can tell you the answer as well, which was, ‘Here the whole time.’ Which doesn’t really help me in any way, but, you know.”

Dhani wasn’t the only one who dreamt of the former Beatle

George’s son isn’t the only one who dreams of him. His former bandmate, Paul McCartney, has revealed more than once that he often dreams of George.

In 2018, he told BBC Radio Scotland that he once dreamt that The Beatles had reunited.

“As a musician, you often have dreams about being in the studio or on stage so I’m often with the guys,” Paul said. “Just the other morning, I woke up and I was with George. And that was very nice. I think of George as my little mate – he was the youngest in the group. That’s how I run into John and George these days. So the Beatles have re-formed – in my head.”

George left a lasting impression on his loved ones and the world. However, he never truly left us.

