George Harrison’s Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings

George Harrison‘s wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani, have safeguarded his legacy since his death in 2001. Alongside the remaining Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean, Olivia, and Dhani, help make important decisions about The Beatles.

However, Olivia and Dhani are more opinionated about certain things than others.

George Harrison’s wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things at Beatles meetings

Yoko Ono became the first Beatles widow after Mark David Chapman assassinated John in 1980. Olivia followed after George died of cancer in 2001. They have taken their husbands’ seats in Beatles boardroom meetings.

They discuss Beatles business and vote on things that affect the band and their music, including projects like Peter Jackson’s recent three-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.

However, Olivia recently told the Associated Press that she and Dhani are more opinionated on certain Beatle-related things.

“Dhani and I are really there to look after George’s legacy,” she said. “On some things, we’re more opinionated. But on other things, I’m like, ‘it’s their music, it’s their images … they know what they want to hear and see. It’s great to shepherd and provide George’s material and help them in any way we can.”

Olivia said it’s also a lot of fun working with her Beatles family.

Paul McCartney says the widows are Beatles

Paul said he considers Olivia and Yoko Beatles since they took their husband’s places and have helped make decisions about the band over the years.

“During the breakup was when it got screwed up – we did three against one,” Paul explained (per Metro). “But now it has to be unanimous. The two girls are Beatles. We don’t have a veto.”

Olivia and Dhani now have Grammys for their work on George’s legacy

Olivia and Dhani’s work on George’s legacy recently earned them a Grammy Award at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The mother, son, and Darren Evans took home a Grammy for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package for their work on All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition.

According to Billboard, Dhani is the first child of a Beatle to receive a Grammy.

Meanwhile, for her part, Olivia is the third wife or widow of a Beatle to win a Grammy. Linda McCartney shared two awards with her husband Paul McCartney for their work in Wings – “Band on the Run” (1974) and “Rockestra Theme” (1979). Yoko Ono shared the Album of the Year award with her late husband John Lennon for their work on John’s last album, Double Fantasy (1981).

Olivia and Dhani will continue to attend Beatles meetings and look after George’s interests. They’ve consistently gone above and beyond to safeguard his legacy. So, it’ll be interesting to see what they do next.

