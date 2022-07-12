George Harrison’s Wife Says the Current State of the World Would Mortify Him

George Harrison hated aspects of the material world, including politics, etc. His widow, Olivia, thinks the current state of the world would mortify him. George wouldn’t have gotten too involved. However, he would’ve written songs to be a part of the solution and hoped that politicians would become God-conscious.

The current state of the world would mortify George Harrison

It’s been 20 years since George died. One can’t help but wonder what he’d think of everything that’s gone on in the world since his death. In a recent interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Olivia said George would be mortified.

“He would be mortified,” she said. “Dhani and I talk about that a lot: ‘Oh, boy, if Dad was here, he’d just be outraged!'”

However, Olivia can’t deny that George might not have done anything to help but write songs. “But I think now he just might have just decided, ‘You know what? Let’s not give it energy. Let’s just try and be the positive energy.’ He’d be writing songs about it — just trying to be a part of the solution by being his higher self, as opposed to getting down in the hole.”

George said people who think they can control the world is ‘jerking about’

In a 1982 interview (per the Guardian) with a leader of the Hare Krishna movement, Mukunda Goswami, George discussed what he thought of the current state of the world. Goswami pointed out something George had written in his 1980 memoir, I Me Mine.

“You wrote in your book, ‘Most of the world is fooling about, especially the people who think they control the world and the community. The presidents, the politicians, the military, etc., are all jerking about, acting as if they are Lord over their own domains. That’s basically Problem One on the planet.'”

George replied, “That’s right. Unless you’re doing some kind of God conscious thing and you know that He’s the one who’s really in charge, you’re just building up a lot of karma and not really helping yourself or anybody else. There’s a point in me where it’s beyond sad, seeing the state of the world today.

“It’s so screwed up. It’s terrible, and it will be getting worse and worse. In one sense, I’m pessimistic about the future of the planet. These big guys don’t realise for everything they do, there’s a reaction. You have to pay. That’s karma.”

What he thought of the future of the world

Goswami asked George if there was hope for the future of the world.

“Yes,” George responded. “One by one, everybody’s got to escape maya [the illusion of the material world]. Stop thinking that if Britain or America or Russia or the west or whatever becomes superior, then we’ll beat them, and then we’ll all have a rest and live happily ever after. That doesn’t work. Manifest your own divinity first. The truth is there. It’s right within us all.”

If only people listened to George.

