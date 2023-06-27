George Harrison felt undervalued by his bandmates, but George Martin admitted he treated him the same way. He shared why he overlooked Harrison.

For years, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr worked with producer George Martin. While Martin was initially hesitant to produce for The Beatles, he ultimately settled into a long and prosperous career with the band. He enjoyed working with the group but shared that he had one regret. He explained that he didn’t do enough to encourage Harrison’s music. While they resolved their problems, Martin said he only really tolerated Harrison while he was in The Beatles.

George Martin said he didn’t do enough to encourage George Harrison

Harrison often complained about how Lennon and McCartney made him feel undervalued in The Beatles, but Martin also played a role in this. He didn’t think Harrison was as talented as his two bandmates, so he didn’t pay as much attention to him.

“He didn’t like Paul’s bossiness. George wanted to be in the front with the other two,” Martin told Rolling Stone in 1976. “And I’m afraid he didn’t get a great deal of encouragement from me, either, which was unfortunate for him. Basically, because he didn’t have the talent that the other two had. He is talented, but when you have two like Lennon and McCartney, who are so enormously talented, it’s silly to look elsewhere.”

Martin said that this was one of his regrets from his time working with The Beatles.

“So I kind of tolerated George,” he said. “Sometimes, in looking back, I regret I didn’t encourage him more.”

The Beatles guitarist proved himself in his solo career

When The Beatles broke up, Harrison embarked on a solo career. While working on his own, Harrison proved that he could have been a hitmaker for the band if he had the space to write more music for The Beatles.

Harrison wrote classic songs like “Something” and “Here Comes the Sun” with The Beatles, but his solo career allowed him room to shine. Without the limitations and frustrations created by his bandmates, Harrison could push himself creatively. His solo album All Things Must Pass brought him swift success after The Beatles broke up. He also got a No. 1 hit with the song “My Sweet Lord” before his bandmates charted with their solo careers.

If Harrison had received more encouragement and consideration, he not only would have been more engaged in the band, but he could have given them multiple hits.

George Martin later apologized to George Harrison

While Harrison and Martin’s relationship was far from perfect in the Beatles years, they remained friendly after the split.

“I don’t think so,” Martin said when asked if Harrison resented him. “George and I are good friends, we were chatting on the phone the other day.”

Martin eventually apologized to Harrison, but the guitarist said he had no regrets about his time with The Beatles. Though he felt frustrated while he was in the group, he tried not to hold it against the producer. They were able to maintain a friendship that lasted long after the band’s breakup.